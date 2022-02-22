Know the Staff: Co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

Matt Weiss is the new Co-OC in Ann Arbor and will call plays alongside Sherrone More. What can you expect with Weiss leading the offense?

Michigan hired Matt Weiss one year ago in a somewhat surprising, under-the-radar move. Michigan's coaching staff had been set for weeks when LB Coach Brian Jean-Mary decided to take the same position at the University of Tennessee. After pursuing a couple of names to coach linebackers, Harbaugh decided to make a different move and bring Matt Weiss on staff. George Helow would coach linebackers, Ron Bellamy would move to safeties, and Weiss would join the staff as quarterbacks coach. But everyone knew he was going to be doing way more than that.

Weiss said a move to Ann Arbor had been an "on-and-off discussion for a while."

Soon after he was hired he told Jon Jansen:

"I just felt like I had a chance to do something special here. Also, I think any time in life, whether it’s in your (personal) life or in your life professionally, it’s always good to get out of your comfort zone, challenge yourself and do something different."

Jim Harbaugh knew Matt Weiss from his time at Stanford (2005-08) and, obviously, from his 12 years coaching under his brother John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens. Weiss was a swiss army knife for the Ravens, serving in multiple roles on both sides of the ball in his first 10 seasons in Baltimore. He became a secret weapon of sorts starting in 2018.

That season Weiss was an assistant WR coach, but more importantly, he became their Football Strategy Coordinator. Weiss would bring analytics to the Ravens game plans, and work on in-game scenarios throughout the week. This is the impetus to bringing Weiss to Ann Arbor.

Weiss' impact in terms of analytics and in-game strategy was apparent almost immediately with the Wolverines. In previous seasons, Michigan had struggled with the efficiency of their offense. Everything from substitution packages, play calls getting called in, and clock management. Throughout the season Michigan saw growth in the offense. It was running more plays than ever and became incredibly efficient. There was a tangible rhythm to the play calling and a lot of in-game decisions felt like they had already been made. That's because, they had, with Weiss' strategy planning throughout the week.

With Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis deciding to take the same position with the Miami Hurricanes, a promotion for Matt Weiss seemed obvious. Weiss spent the 2021 season as QB Coach and Michigan's version of Football Strategy Coordinator. He was already heavily involved in the offensive game plan and brought experience coaching wide receivers and running backs. Joe Moore Award winner Sherrone Moore, of course, was already Co-Offensive Coordinator so the question was, what would a team of Moore and Weiss look like?

Truth is, in explaining the roles and functions of the new offensive staff, Harbaugh has essentially admitted what we already knew about 2021, the offense was a group effort, and would continue to be. You could see the fingerprints of the different coaches all over the offense. Anyone who watched Oklahoma Sooners football in the 2000's recognized some of the blocking schemes Moore implemented with the offensive line. Michigan fans could see Mike Hart's patience and ball security coached into Haskins, Corum, and Edwards. The use of multiple tight ends, and using All as a true H-Back, was not "speed in space".

“Sherrone is going to be, really, dedicated to still coaching the offensive line, which is a huge undertaking,” Jim Harbaugh told Jansen in a recent In The Trenches podcast. “But I think he’s very much a gifted coach that will be able to coach the offensive line, game-plan the run game along with Mike Hart and Grant Newsome." So those three will continue to handle the run game, while Weiss and Wide Receiver Coach Ron Bellamy will game plan the passing game.

"Matt will call it. There’s a call sheet that we all go through with a fine-tooth comb. We practice it, we meet on it, and then practice it again. And by the time we come to the game, it’s listed what we’re going to call."

Matt Weiss is no slouch in the running game either. In 2019, along with his analytics role, Weiss became the Ravens RB Coach. The Ravens would go onto break the NFL all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 rushing yards. Lamar Jackson would win NFL MVP thanks in part to his 1,206 rushing yards. Mark Ingram had a career year with a franchise record with 15 touchdowns. The following season, JK Dobbins would lead the NFL in YPC at 6.0.

Needless to say, Weiss' impact was immediate and dramatic.

So, the offensive staff won't work much different than previous Harbaugh staffs, with Matt Weiss as the linchpin. Aside from his previous experience with the offense, his focus on analytics and in-game strategy, his role as play-caller, Weiss also coaches the most debated position on the 2021 Wolverines, quarterbacks. Weiss has praised Cade McNamara since his arrival in Ann Arbor, and hasn't been shy about JJ McCarthy's talent. McCarthy, a big fan of Weiss as well once saying, "Genius might be an understatement." Finding the right formula at QB will be Weiss' most important task.

Michigan is in good hands with Weiss. Many fans may not know much about him, but I assure you, you have seen his impact already. The question will be, as Weiss moves into the most visible role in his career, no longer a secret weapon, can he continue to grow and take Michigan to new heights? The defending Big Ten Champions go into the 2022 season with some of the highest returning production in the country, it is a loaded group. With the continuity the team has, and Weiss helping lead the way, I think we're going to see the most explosive offense Ann Arbor has ever had.

