Kobe Bufkin named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

For the first time in almost 10 months (okay, there was offseason in there, but still), a Michigan Wolverine has been named one of the Big Ten's Freshmen of the Week.

Guard Kobe Bufkin shared the award with Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens. The last Michigan player to win the award was center Hunter Dickinson on February 22, 2021.

Bufkin shot 4-of-6 from the floor, grabbed three rebounds, and finished with 11 points in a season-high 18 minutes in Michigan’s 87-50 drubbing of Southern Utah last Saturday.

According to KenPom, Bufkin finished the game with a 106 ORtg (offensive rating, where anything over 110 is good), a touch better than his 104.9 ORtg season average. He is currently has the second highest ORtg of Michigan's vaunted freshmen class behind only Moussa Diabate's 108.8. Bufkin shot 67% on two-point attempts Saturday night, much better than his 58.8% season average.

Michigan's next game is against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Crisler Center on Tuesday at 7 PM.



