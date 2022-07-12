Kobe Bufkin ready, mentally and physically, for expanded role this season

Michigan sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin has taken his training seriously heading into his second season in Ann Arbor.

Now considered a veteran presence on a team that is full of youth, Bufkin is also returning very little starting experience despite his elevated status within the team. That's not stopping him for preparing for year two with the Wolverines, though.

Everything he's learned through two years will culminate into what he's able to provide on the court this season.

Now that he's noticing his body is starting to adjust, his play is following suit. Appearing on the latest episode of the Defend the Block podcast, Bufkin discussed the strides he's made with his physicality on the floor.

"I notice it every time I play basketball now," Bufkin said of his physical growth. "I've put on 20-25 pounds since I've been here at the beginning of my freshman year, a lot of that being from this spring. I notice the difference every time I step on the court."

As for the mental side, which is just as important as the physical end of the game, Bufkin has noticed that things are morphing into the 'slowed down' stage that athletes have at the next level.

While that feeling came along towards the end of the season, he understands the opportunity he has at hand this season.

"I felt like I felt myself coming around, kind of catching up with everybody towards the end of my freshman season," Bufkin said. "Obviously, I didn't get to display it because we were already in flow and our guys are doing very well. I feel like I was coming around in the end at practice, definitely. This year, obviously, I am looking to make that jump."

