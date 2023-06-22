Bufkin played his high school ball at Grand Rapids Christian in Grand Rapids, MI. He was a McDonald's All-American with fellow 2021 Michigan commits Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan.

Bufkin did not the see the court a ton as a freshman, scoring 3.0ppg in roughly 10 minutes a game. He was the starting shooting guard for a Michigan team that struggled early in the season. The Wolverines fought back in the second half of the season hoping to earn a NCAA Tournament bid, and Bufkin was a major factor. A breakout star of sorts, Bufkin scored double digit points in all but 4 of Michigan's Big Ten games. He would finish the season with 14.0ppg with an impressive shooting line of 48/36/85.

Bufkin went from unknown to potential lottery pick in a matter of weeks. His potential as a true two-way player who can get the basket, shoot from anywhere, and be a reliable defender has some experts predicting Bufkin to have a rise in the NBA similar to former Michigan star Jordan Poole. The loss of Bufkin hurts Michigan and head coach Juwan Howard for the 2023-24 season, the recruiting pitch of Bufkin's development and rise to high NBA Draft pick is the consolation prize.

Bufkin joins teammate Jett Howard as a top 15 selection.



