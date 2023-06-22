Kobe Bufkin selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks
With the 15th pick the Atlanta Hawks selected Kobe Bufkin on Thursday night in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Bufkin played his high school ball at Grand Rapids Christian in Grand Rapids, MI. He was a McDonald's All-American with fellow 2021 Michigan commits Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan.
Bufkin did not the see the court a ton as a freshman, scoring 3.0ppg in roughly 10 minutes a game. He was the starting shooting guard for a Michigan team that struggled early in the season. The Wolverines fought back in the second half of the season hoping to earn a NCAA Tournament bid, and Bufkin was a major factor. A breakout star of sorts, Bufkin scored double digit points in all but 4 of Michigan's Big Ten games. He would finish the season with 14.0ppg with an impressive shooting line of 48/36/85.
Bufkin went from unknown to potential lottery pick in a matter of weeks. His potential as a true two-way player who can get the basket, shoot from anywhere, and be a reliable defender has some experts predicting Bufkin to have a rise in the NBA similar to former Michigan star Jordan Poole. The loss of Bufkin hurts Michigan and head coach Juwan Howard for the 2023-24 season, the recruiting pitch of Bufkin's development and rise to high NBA Draft pick is the consolation prize.
Bufkin joins teammate Jett Howard as a top 15 selection.
