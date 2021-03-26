Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye put on a show at this afternoon's Pro Day inside Glick Fieldhouse. Despite measuring in at 6-2, 261, Paye ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and tallied a 35.5-inch vertical jump. Perhaps his most impressive showing, however, came on the bench press, where he recorded 36 reps, good for seven more than any other Wolverine (fullback Ben Mason was the next closest with 29).

Michigan Wolverines football's Kwity Paye came to U-M as a three-star prospect from Providence, R.I. (USA Today Sports Images)

His showing caught the attention of NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, whose outlet provided some clips of Paye in action this morning. “He’s fun to watch," Jeremiah exclaimed as the network showed highlights of some of the drills he shined in. "They moved him all over the place on this Michigan defense — he has suddenness and burst off the line of scrimmage, and that was reflected in today’s testing.

"Paye also has strength and power with which he plays. He can win outside with speed, but can also get up and underneath you as a tackle inside. He has the effort, motor and pursuit … and it’s phenomenal. “Once he gets a chance to park it outside and use his get-off, burst and athleticism on the edge, you’ll see a better version of Paye. If you give him a little bit of a runway, you’ll let that explosiveness he has play out."

Video of Kwity Paye’s Pro Day workout, courtesy of NFL Network. He did 36 reps on the bench press. pic.twitter.com/A37w6px7dS — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 26, 2021

Jeremiah also revealed he has Paye ranked as the second-best edge rusher in the entire draft, only behind Miami (FL)'s Gregory Rousseau. The analyst noted that Rousseau provides "more size and length, and is someone who can play inside our outside," but that it's also "very close between those two guys." According to Kent Lee Platte (Analytics Director and Applications Development for Pro Football Network, and creator of Relative Athletic Score), Paye tallied a 9.69 RAS (relative athletic score) out of a possible 10.00. That stat checks in 43rd out of 1,338 defensive ends tested since 1987. Platte was particularly impressed with Paye's 36 bench press reps and 35.5-inch vertical jump today, with both measurings checking in as "elite" in his metric system.