Wolverine TV: Seven Of Michigan's Pro Prospects Talk Draft Process, More
Michigan Wolverines football will hold its pro day on Friday (March 26), with 11 NFL Draft hopefuls tentatively scheduled to participate.
Seven former Wolverines — wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Chris Evans, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, fullback Ben Mason, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, kicker Quinn Nordin and cornerback Ambry Thomas — held press conferences Wednesday to discuss the pre-draft process, the upcoming pro day and more.
Longsnapper Camaron Cheeseman, tight end Nick Eubanks, linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive end Kwity Paye are scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday.
Michigan Football Wide Receiver Nico Collins
Michigan Football Running Back Chris Evans
Michigan Football Defensive Lineman Carlo Kemp
Michigan Football Fullback Ben Mason
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Jalen Mayfield
Michigan Football Kicker Quinn Nordin
Michigan Football Cornerback Ambry Thomas
