Michigan is essentially on hiatus this week other than walkthroughs and will pick up spring ball after the weekend. Here are some more tidbits we picked up from the first few weeks of spring practice.

One — the rumblings of a transfer on offense are absolutely true ...

ITF EXTRA: SEVERAL SPRING FOOTBALL TIDBITS

RELATED

Scoop On 2022 QB Target | Insider DB Notes | Insight On Louis Hansen