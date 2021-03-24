Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Several Spring Football Tidbits
Michigan is essentially on hiatus this week other than walkthroughs and will pick up spring ball after the weekend. Here are some more tidbits we picked up from the first few weeks of spring practice.
One — the rumblings of a transfer on offense are absolutely true ...
ITF EXTRA: SEVERAL SPRING FOOTBALL TIDBITS
RELATED
Scoop On 2022 QB Target | Insider DB Notes | Insight On Louis Hansen
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook