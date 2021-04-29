With the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye.

Paye is the sixth former Michigan player to be selected in the first round and 32nd player to be picked at any point since 2016 (head coach Jim Harbaugh's first draft as the head man).

Paye is the second edge defender off the board in this year's draft, behind former Miami (Fla.) edge Jaelen Phillips, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 18 pick.

"He is a physical specimen," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on the broadcast. "What he needs to be is coached up. he needs to develop a secondary move and get those sack numbers up."

