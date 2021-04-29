 Michigan Wolverines Football: Kwity Paye Selected By The Colts In The First Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft
Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
With the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye.

Paye is the sixth former Michigan player to be selected in the first round and 32nd player to be picked at any point since 2016 (head coach Jim Harbaugh's first draft as the head man).

Paye is the second edge defender off the board in this year's draft, behind former Miami (Fla.) edge Jaelen Phillips, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 18 pick.

"He is a physical specimen," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on the broadcast. "What he needs to be is coached up. he needs to develop a secondary move and get those sack numbers up."

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye was injured most of last season but returned for the final game of the year.
Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye was injured most of last season but returned for the final game of the year. (AP Images)
Paye totaled 16 stops, including four tackles for loss, and two sacks in four games as a senior in 2020. He injured his lower leg in the third game of the campaign against Indiana and was forced to miss the next two contests before returning against Penn State, the game that wound up being U-M's final one of the slate. He was U-M's top defender, according to PFF's grading system, and posted an elite pass rush grade of 87.1 while pressuring the quarterback 22 times in his four appearances.

All told, Paye racked up 100 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 38 games as a Wolverine.

The Rhode Island native was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team, media, 2020; second team, coaches, 2019; third team, media, 2019; honorable mention, media, 2018).

