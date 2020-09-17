Paye has also been elected as one of four defensive captains on this year's team, alongside junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp.

Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive end Kwity Paye will suit up for the Maize and Blue once again this upcoming season, just as TheWolverine's Chris Balas reported in this ITF EXTRA article on Tuesday.

"Let's ride," Paye simply said on Twitter this afternoon, commenting on a tweet by Wolverine Sports TV detailing his return. The senior defensive end could have departed U-M following a junior campaign that saw him rack up 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, but announced in late December he'd be returning to Ann Arbor in 2020 for one last go-round.

He admitted two weeks ago to reporters he wasn't sure what his future would hold with the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 campaign, but with fall football now assuredly being held, will take the field once again.

Three Wolverine players, meanwhile, have already chosen to leave Michigan for the NFL — senior cornerback Ambry Thomas, redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield and senior wideout Nico Collins — while a fourth in redshirt junior quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has decided to transfer.

The Wolverines are set to play their first game on the weekend of Oct. 23-24, though the Big Ten has yet to release its schedules.