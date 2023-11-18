Ahead of its last road game of the 2023 season, Michigan remains as healthy as it can ask for. The Wolverines have stayed relatively healthy throughout most of the year, which bodes well for the nations No. 3-ranked team heading down the home stretch of the regular season.

However, for the first time since early on in the season, Michigan will be without a starter due to injury.

Starting left tackle LaDarius Henderson will miss Saturday's game at Maryland with an undisclosed injury, according to the availability report released by the Big Ten on Saturday morning.

Heading into the matchup on Saturday, it will be interesting to see what Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines decide to do as it relates to the offensive line.

Karsen Barnhart could move from right tackle to left tackle, or Michigan could just substitute Trente Jones or Myles Hinton in at left tackle.

Running back Danny Hughes is also listed as out for Michigan. No Wolverines are listed as questionable.