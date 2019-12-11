Late Surge For Jaylen Harrell Gives Michigan Important Recruiting Win
Michigan took advantage of a prime opportunity.
Just a few months ago, all signs pointed to three-star Tampa (Fla.) Berkley defensive end/outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell staying closer to home.
The Florida native absolutely loved Florida State. Miami was making a run and was set to host him for his final official visit before the early signing period. This looked like a battle of in-state powers.
Then late November came.
In the real world, this is a time for joy. In the recruiting world, this is a time for chaos.
Florida State parted ways with head coach Willie Taggart. Miami suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of Florida International. Both programs had and still have some serious question marks
Harrell knew he had to look at some of his other options.
