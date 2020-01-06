News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 20:50:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Latest Intel On Michigan Assistant Anthony Campanile

Michigan assistant coach Anthony Campanile is being courted by other schools.
Michigan assistant coach Anthony Campanile is being courted by other schools. (Brandon Brown)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and other schools' pursuit of the Wolverines assistant.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}