Latest Intel On Michigan Assistant Anthony Campanile
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and other schools' pursuit of the Wolverines assistant.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook