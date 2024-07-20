Ahead of last season's Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama, Alex Orji emulated Alabama QB Jalen Milroe on the scout team during practices for Michigan. During a media appearance, head coach Jim Harbaugh called Milroe a "polished Alex Orji." It was a compliment for both players, as Harbaugh also said Orji was Michigan's "most athletic player" and a polished version of him was a "scary thought." That comparison stuck, and has come up often this offseason. But where do the comps begin and where do they end? What can Michigan learn from Milroe's 2023 season? Can Alex Orji be a polished Alex Orji? Let's start with the obvious. We have two dual-threat QBs from Texas who are impressive physically. Milroe is 6'2" 220lbs while Orji is 6'3" 236lbs. Both are power runners with the arm talent to be elite quarterbacks, but with the requisite accuracy issues. As high school recruits, a void. Milroe was a top 3 dual threat QB in the 2021 class, a Rivals150 recruit initially committed ot Texas who later flipped to Alabama. Orji was a 3 star in the 2022 class, the 9th ranked dual threat QB originally committed to Virginia Tech before flipping to Michigan. While many outsiders anticipated Orji would eventually move to another position like tight end or linebacker, he was recruited to play QB, and he committed to Michigan to play QB. Michigan's offense attracted him, and the coaches saw him as a fit. If Orji is to win the starting job at Michigan, he will be tasked with replacing J.J. McCarthy. One of the best quarterbacks in Michigan history, and a Champion. At Alabama, Milroe took over for Heisman winner and #1 NFL Draft pick Bryce Young. A major difference here is that Milroe had seen the field the season prior. His numbers were arguably concerning, a 58% completion rate on 53 throws for 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. There is an unknown with Orji as he has only 1 pass attempt from the 2022 season. Orji dealt with an injury throughout the start of the 2023 season, but late in big games, Michigan trusted Orji with the ball, as a runner. Orji had 15 rushes for 86 yards and 1 touchdown last season, with crucial carries against Ohio State, Iowa, Alabama, and Washington. But we are talking about Orji being the starting QB, not a gadget player. In Milroe's first game as a starter against Middle Tennesee State, a breakout. 13/18 for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns, with 48 yards and 2 more touchdowns on the ground. The praise was everywhere. On the horizon is a matchup against the school he originally committed to, Texas.



Many thought Texas would have beaten Alabama in the previous season had Quinn Ewers not suffered an injury early in the game. This year, the matchup was in Tuscaloosa, and the Tide were 7-point favorites. Milroe went 1-4 on Alabama's first possession with a drive-ending interception. The inconsistency continued throughout the first half, and while Milroe ran the ball well at times, he struggled to throw the ball. Alabama's first 8 drives went;

INTERCEPTION

FG

PUNT

PUNT

FG

FG

PUNT

PUNT Yet, late in the third quarter, Alabama took the lead, 16,13, on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Milroe to Jermaine Burton. Then, within 1 minute and 34 seconds, the game turned. Texas scored a quick touchdown, and Jalen Milroe threw an interception on his next play. The ball was returned to the 5-yard line, where Texas ran it in for a touchdown on their first play. Milroe would add another touchdown, but with the ball late and a chance to get back in the game, Milroe went incomplete, incomplete, sack, giving Texas the victory. 34-24. Milroe finished 14/27 for 255 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He was benched ahead of Alabama's next game for Tyler Buchner. Now, Milroe's story wasn't close to over. He would get the starting job back the following week against Ole Miss, where he completed 81% of his passes with a touchdown and interception. He would only throw 3 more interceptions for the rest of the season with 17 touchdowns. Milroe would complete less than 60% of his throws only one more time, in a win against Arkansas. He would lead Alabama to an SEC Championship and CFP berth, where they, of course, lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.



