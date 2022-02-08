Legendary Michigan figure Al Glick passes away at 95

Longtime contributor to Michigan athletics, Al Glick, passed away at the age of 95, the University announced on Tuesday.

"The generosity and support of Al and his family made possible the expansion and building of many areas in Schembechler Hall, including Al Glick Field House, the Glick Family Performance Center, and renovations to Michigan Stadium," the release said. "Al loved sports, and his passion for Michigan Football was unmatched, demonstrated in his generosity but also in the joy he brought with each visit to campus."

As the Chairman & CEO of Alro Steel, Glick used his financial advantages to assist Michigan athletics, namely football, in many advancement projects.

According to the release, he formed relationships with each of the Michigan football head coaches he met during his time as a donor to the program, including Bo Schembechler, Gary Moeller, Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke, and Jim Harbaugh.

Alro Steel announced the passing of its longtime leader in a release on Tuesday.

"There are many things Al will be remembered for, most notably his unmatched love for his family and the University of Michigan. He will be remembered for the company he has built, his passion for customer service, and the belief that teamwork is the key to the ongoing success of our company," a company spokesperson wrote. "Al leaves behind a vibrant company with a culture built on teamwork, integrity, honesty, and loyalty. Al’s guiding principles for Alro revolved around the concepts he learned from sports."

As a longtime super fan of the Wolverines and one of the area's finest philanthropists, Glick's memory is sure to live on in Ann Arbor.

Whether it's the Al Glick Field House where his favorite football team practices, or the Glick Family Performance Center, where it trains, his legacy is cemented within Michigan athletics.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, head football coach Jim Harbaugh, head basketball coach Juwan Howard, and former head basketball coach John Beilein offered quotes to MGoBlue.com on Glick's passing.

Warde Manuel: “The loss of Al Glick is a solemn moment for the University of Michigan and our state. Al is widely known for the success of his business, Alro, but his life's work was about making a positive impact on people and our local communities. He is a legend in improving children's health, helping the underprivileged, and supporting the development of young people through his philanthropy. In addition, Al's love affair with U-M sports had a lot to do with his love of people and his understanding of the educational benefits of team participation. His memory and impact on Michigan Athletics will last forever in our history.”

Jim Harbaugh: “My thoughts are with the Glick Family and those who have been touched by the gentleness, the kindness, the goodness, and the greatness of our dear friend, Al Glick.

“In this moment, I thank God for bringing Al into my life. His enthusiasm for life, his treating others as he would be treated, his leaving our world a better place, motivates me to be better tomorrow, to make him proud.

“Al has provided much support for his beloved University of Michigan and the football program. He has provided much more in giving us a road map for living our lives humbly and happily.

“Go Blue, my beloved friend.”

Juwan Howard: “When you think of the term Michigan Man, one of the first people I think of is Al. He had such an incredible impact, not just with the University of Michigan but the world as well.

“There was just something about him. He had the biggest heart. He was willing to help anyone and did so without thinking twice. It was a blessing to know him as an athlete and even more so when my family and I returned to Ann Arbor.

“We have lost a very special man. A true Michigan Man.”

John Beilein: “Al was an amazing man who touched so many with his kindness, generosity, and love for others.

“It was always comforting to look over and see him sitting beside me for every home game. I was always trying to get him to help me coach and to call the first play, however, he always gracefully declined.

“One of my fondest memories was grabbing him and hugging him after our last-second win over MSU. He was so shocked that he was the first person I grabbed.

“But you cannot measure the impact Al has had on the University of Michigan and so many other people and places. My family and I will miss him and his friendship. The world has lost one of its best!”



