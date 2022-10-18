On Tuesday afternoon, the women's basketball team announced that Leigha Brown had been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation's best shooting guard in women's basketball.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXRjaCBMaXN0IFN6biE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2xlaWdoYTMyYnJvd24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGxlaWdo YTMyYnJvd248L2E+IHdhcyBuYW1lZCB0byB0aGUgd2F0Y2ggbGlzdCBmb3Ig dGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9vcGhhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhvb3BoYWxsPC9hPiBBbm4gTWV5ZXJzIERy eXNkYWxlIEF3YXJkIC0gZ2l2ZW4gdG8gdGhlIG5hdGlvbiYjMzk7cyB0b3Ag c2hvb3RpbmcgZ3VhcmQ6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Z4dUlucnNO ZVoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92eHVJbnJzTmVaPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NZXllcnNBd2FyZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01leWVyc0F3YXJkPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28velJWamVBOXZQRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3pSVmplQTl2UEU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gV29tZW7igJlz IEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEB1bWljaHdiYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaHdiYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MjQzMjQ1Mzk2NDA5 MTM5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brown battled injury throughout most of last season, but the senior still managed to average 14 points in her 24 games played. Now, the fifth-year senior will lead the Wolverines as they look to build off a memorable 2021-22 season.

The full list included 20 candidates. Other notable names on the list include Louisville's Hailey Van Lith, Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, South Carolina's Zia Cooke and UConn's Azzi Fudd.