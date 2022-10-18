Leigha Brown named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List
On Tuesday afternoon, the women's basketball team announced that Leigha Brown had been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation's best shooting guard in women's basketball.
Brown battled injury throughout most of last season, but the senior still managed to average 14 points in her 24 games played. Now, the fifth-year senior will lead the Wolverines as they look to build off a memorable 2021-22 season.
The full list included 20 candidates. Other notable names on the list include Louisville's Hailey Van Lith, Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, South Carolina's Zia Cooke and UConn's Azzi Fudd.
Brown and the Wolverines will take the floor for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 5 in an exhibition bout versus Damien, before hosting Delaware State in the season opener on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
