Leigha Brown named to Preseason All-Big Ten team by coaches, media
Michigan guard Leigha Brown was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team by the coaches and media for the second consecutive season, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Brown, who is entering her fifth season of college basketball and third with the Wolverines, will be one of the key contributors for Kim Barnes Arico's squad this season. With younger guards like Laila Phelia, Greta Kampschroeder and Kate Clarke in the fold, Brown's leadership will have a lasting affect.
Last season, Brown battled an injury for most of the year, but still managed to average 14 points per game in 24 games and 15 starts.
Brown was one of three fifth-year players selected to the coaches' 10-player team, along with Iowa's Monika Czinano and Indiana's Grace Berger. Other notable players to be named to the team include Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Nebraska's Alexis Markowski.
Michigan lost its highest-scoring player from last season in Naz Hillmon, whose production won't be easy to replace. It will likely have to be a team effort, but Brown, despite not playing Hillmon's position, will have to be one of the first players to step up the production.
The Wolverines begin their season with three home games against Delaware State, St. Frances and Western Michigan before hitting the road for a contest with Fairfield on Nov. 20.
