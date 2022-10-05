Michigan guard Leigha Brown was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team by the coaches and media for the second consecutive season, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3IgdGhlIHNlY29uZCBzdHJhaWdodCBzZWFzb24sIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGVpZ2hhMzJicm93bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbGVpZ2hhMzJicm93bjwvYT4gd2FzIG5hbWVkIHRvIHRo ZSBQcmVzZWFzb24gQWxsLUJpZyBUZW4gdGVhbSBieSBib3RoIHRoZSBjb2Fj aGVzIGFuZCB0aGUgbWVkaWEhPGJyPjxicj5Nb3JlOiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZMaTZObEV0TFMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92TGk2TmxFdExT PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Js dWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aNGk1ZkxPOTVJIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWjRpNWZMTzk1STwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBX b21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNod2JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNod2JiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc3Njky MTI4NjUzODA3NjE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brown, who is entering her fifth season of college basketball and third with the Wolverines, will be one of the key contributors for Kim Barnes Arico's squad this season. With younger guards like Laila Phelia, Greta Kampschroeder and Kate Clarke in the fold, Brown's leadership will have a lasting affect.

Last season, Brown battled an injury for most of the year, but still managed to average 14 points per game in 24 games and 15 starts.

Brown was one of three fifth-year players selected to the coaches' 10-player team, along with Iowa's Monika Czinano and Indiana's Grace Berger. Other notable players to be named to the team include Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Nebraska's Alexis Markowski.

Michigan lost its highest-scoring player from last season in Naz Hillmon, whose production won't be easy to replace. It will likely have to be a team effort, but Brown, despite not playing Hillmon's position, will have to be one of the first players to step up the production.