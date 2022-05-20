Lexie Blair, Alex Storako lift Michigan over SDSU in tournament opener

Lexie Blair delivered a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Alex Storako pitched a three-hit, one-run gem as Michigan advanced past South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament opener on Friday afternoon.

The Jack Rabbits threatened in the top of the first inning. Storako walked the leadoff batter on four pitches, and Rozelyn Carrillo doubled to give SDSU two runners in scoring position. However, Storako got out of the jam with no damage done.

The Wolverines threatened as well in the top frame, but couldn't bring any runs across. Michigan loaded the bases thanks to a Blair double, followed by a Hannah Carson single and a Taylor Bump walk, but the Wolverines couldn't capitalize.

The offenses then went silent for the ensuing innings. Storako found her groove, as she worked her way through the SDSU lineup with ease. Grace Glanzer, the Jack Rabbits' starting pitcher, wasn't too shabby, either.

Michigan finally got to Glanzer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Annabelle Widra, Ella McVey and Kristina Burkhardt all reached to start the inning, and the Wolverines quickly found themselves with the bases loaded and no outs.

Following a fielder's choice which resulted in Widra being thrown out at home plate, Blair singled down the left field line to give Michigan a 2-0 lead. Carson and Bump each fouled out to end the inning, but with Storako in the circle, Michigan appeared to be comfortably in the driver's seat.

Storako gave up a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, but she was able to limit the damage to just one run, and Michigan held the slim one-run lead going into the seventh inning.