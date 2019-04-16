Heading into the fall, there will be plenty of new faces among Michigan’s linebackers.

The Wolverines lost consensus All-American linebacker Devin Bush Jr. to the NFL and linebackers coach Al Washington departed in the offseason to Ohio State. In Washington’s place, Anthony Campanile joined the staff as the new linebackers coach.

With Bush gone, lots of Wolverines are waiting in the wings to try to replace him. It won’t be one guy replicating Bush’s production, but instead it will be many players trying to raise their play. The former linebacker left a large impact on this current crop of linebackers.

“It’s a little different, but we hold ourselves to a high standard and [have] a high expectation,” redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil said. “We all know what we expect from each other.”

Gil really likes his new coach and said he’s very different from Washington.

“I wouldn’t compare him as similar,” Gil said. “I would say he’s better. He brings more out of me as a player and he brings more out of all our linebackers as players.”

Coming from Boston College, Campanile is adding something new to Michigan’s defense.

“He brings a lot of intensity and a lot of love to the game,” Gil said. “[He has] a lot of passion and that’s what we need.”

Gil said that Campanile’s energy is what makes him a good fit for this group of linebackers

“He’s smart,” he said. “The knowledge he gives us puts us in better position to make plays.”

Two new faces to see significant snaps at the linebacker position this season will be redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony and redshirt freshman Cameron McGrone.

Last season, Anthony played in seven games, but accumulated only three tackles. He has continued to develop during spring practice.

“He’s a real good player,” Gil said. “He’s fast, he’s strong. He loves the game and what more can you ask for.”

McGrone played in only one game last season, with his lone appearance coming on special teams. Coming into Michigan, he was ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and was the No. 16 outside linebacker in the country.

“He’s real fast too,” Gil said. “He’s explosive and he’s more confident. He’s real comfortable.”

Every time Gil mentioned a linebacker, he noted how fast they were. This is right in line with what defensive coordinator Don Brown said earlier this spring when he said this defense was faster than last year.

“I see that, and I feel that,” Gil said. “Being able to run around with my brothers on the field it’s like nothing you can describe.”

Gil has worked in the offseason to get faster and to recognize plays at a quicker rate. Heading into the last few spring practices, he’s feeling a lot better.

“[I’m] more confident,” he said. “I feel more comfortable and more experienced. That’s all I could really ask for.”

While Bush is gone, the unit wants to show what they are capable of.

“I feel like we all stand out as a whole,” Gil said. “We’ve been holding ourselves to a higher standard knowing we lost Devin Bush, knowing he went on to better things. We know we have to hold ourselves to a high standard.”