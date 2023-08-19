When linebacker Ernest Hausmann transferred from Nebraska, he had the big picture in mind when he was deciding on the next place he wanted to play.

He ended up deciding on going to Michigan, a place where he felt he was in the best position to be successful on and off the field.

Speaking with reporters this week, Hausmann laid out the factors that went into his decision.

"There were a lot of things that came into factor there," Hausmann said. "The simple answer is I chose to go to Michigan because this place was going to maximize my potential. I feel like the options I looked at, this was the best place for me."

When it comes to his potential, what does that potentially look like?

For Hausmann, he has focused on during the offseason adding to his value on the team by being versatile and not necessarily locking himself into one position in the linebacker room.

As for a good portion of the U-M defense, it has prided itself on having guys on the field that can shuffle around if needed.

When Hausmann's number is called, he wants to be ready to answer it in whatever capacity is needed of him by the coaching staff.

"In this defense, there's a lot of different things that we're able to do," Hausmann said. "Different personnel and different calls, every player has their strengths and weaknesses that they (bring to the table). It's not necessarily our job to choose to when and where we go on the field but it is our job to stay ready when our name is called. That's my main focus for me, just to stay ready and be able to do my job to the best of my ability when my name is called.

"With that, our defense is one of those things where you don't put much focus on certain roles. Especially with what we linebackers play. With me, my role is being able to play multiple positions. I knew that what would be able to increase my value is being able to play multiple positions."