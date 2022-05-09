Lions, Aidan Hutchinson agree to terms on rookie deal

According to Hutchinson's agent, Mike McCartney, the Lions and Hutchinson have agreed to terms on his rookie deal.

There won't be any rookie holdouts or contract drama for either Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions heading into minicamp. In fact, the former Wolverines lineman has been signed, sealed and delivered to his hometown team in Detroit.

Embed content not available

According to the slotted amount, the No. 2 overall pick, Hutchinson will be signing a four-year worth $35,713,388 with a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The deal is also fully guaranteed.

