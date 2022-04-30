Lions' Dan Campbell on Hutchinson: 'Arguably the best player in this draft'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was ecstatic to take Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall.

While many argued who should be the top selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Campbell had a fairly good idea who that person was. It just so happened that he was there for the taking with the second pick.

Speaking with Detroit Lions' radio play-by-play man Dan Miller this week, Campbell feels as if the Lions hit the jackpot with Hutchinson.

"Listen, if you're a Lions fan, which I would hope most people watching you tonight, Dan (Miller), and this show, are Lions fans," Campbell said. "Man, you should be super excited. I mean, to me, we got arguably the best player in this draft."

Why does he feel that way, exactly?

The answer is simple. Campbell understands that the defense needed to be addressed. It needed an injection of youth that can provide an endless motor and enthusiasm for the game.

The Lions' headman feels the team got just that in the former Wolverine.

"Shoot, man. He's a football player," Campbell said. "He brings a motor. He brings tempo. He brings relentlessness. He brings rush. He brings run production. He's quick, he's powerful, he's explosive. I mean, he's really everything we're looking for.

"We said all along, these are the type of players we're looking for, particularly defensively. You want your whole defense to play with that type of, man, your hair is on fire. And, you're all out all the time. And because it always starts here, defensively. So, this kid plays the game the right way."

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!



