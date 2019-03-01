Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 08:53:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Blog: Michigan Football At The NFL Scouting Combine Friday

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

USA Today Sports Images

10:02 a.m. — Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich's measurements at the NFL Combine came in.

9:50 a.m. — Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary's measurements at the NFL Combine came in.

{{ article.author_name }}