Live Blog: Michigan Football At The NFL Scouting Combine Friday
10:02 a.m. — Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich's measurements at the NFL Combine came in.
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2019
229. #Michigan DE Chase Winovich
Height: 6-2 6/8
Weight: 256
Hand: 10
Arm: 32 6/8
Wingspan: 78 4/8
9:50 a.m. — Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary's measurements at the NFL Combine came in.
Michigan DL Rashan Gary measured in at 6’4 3/8” and 277 pounds with 34 1/8” arms.— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 1, 2019
If you like him at EDGE, here are size comparables: Tank Carradine/Carlos Dunlap/Pernell McPhee
If you like him at DT, here’s basically the only notable size comparable: Anthony Zettel
212. #Michigan DE Rashan Gary
Height: 6-4 3/8
Weight: 277
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 34 1/8
Wingspan: 81 7/8
