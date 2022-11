Below are all live updates, scores and highlights as the Wolverines take on the Huskers.

Michigan returns to Michigan Stadium after a brief road trip to New Jersey as the Wolverines blew out Rutgers 52-17. U-M welcomes Nebraska on Saturday looking to go 10-0 on the year.

- Michigan will be missing two key players on offense in this one, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and Luke Schoonmaker will miss this one.

- Offensive lineman Ryan Hayes is back in the starting lineup today after missing the Rutgers game.

- Roman Wilson, Makari Paige and Jaylen Harrell are back on the field today.

- Snow flurries have been coming down for most of the pregame with a breeze. Will the weather impact this one?