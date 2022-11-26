Live scores, updates and highlights: Michigan vs. Ohio State
It's finally here.
The Game. Michigan vs. Ohio State for all the marbles, just as it always should be. Both teams are undefeated currently and competing for the right to play in the Big Ten Championship Game next week.
Kickoff is set for noon on FOX.
Below are all live scores, updates and highlights as the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes.
- 6:30 Q3: After the Buckeyes had the ball in great field position, multiple penalties set up the Buckeyes back and ruined the drive before it even started. Wolverines get a chance to push the lead further. Michigan 24, Ohio State 20
- 11:56 Q3: The J.J. McCarthy drive. After a 19-yard scramble, McCarthy delivers a strike to Colston Loveland and dives into the endzone. The Wolverines are back in front. Michigan 24, Ohio State 20
HALFTIME: Michigan 17, Ohio State 20
- :04 Q2: The drive was a mess from start to finish but the Wolverines will get the ball in the second half.
- 1:14 Q2: Michigan forces a three-and-out and will get the ball to try and get some points before halftime.
- 3:49 Q2: OSU responds and this game is getting fun. Stroud finds Marvin Harrison Jr. streaking down the sideline for the touchdown. Buckeyes back in front. Michigan 17, Ohio State 20
- 5:24 Q2: Well, that happened! J.J. McCarthy connects on a deep ball to a wide-open Cornelius Johnson for his second of the day. The Wolverines respond. Michigan 17, Ohio State 13
- 5:36 Q2: The Buckeyes add a 47-yard field goal after the Wolverines get the stop. The lead is back in OSU's hands. Michigan 10, Ohio State 13
- 7:26 Q2: The game is tied. J.J. McCarthy throws a fadeaway pass to Cornelius Johnson, who breaks two tackles and takes it 69 yards to the house. We have a game. Michigan 10, Ohio State 10
- 10:26 Q2: Both teams trading possessions now, with the Wolverines going three-and-out after its latest. Defense has stepped up, which can't be said about the offense. Michigan 3, Ohio State 10
END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 3, Ohio State 10
- 1:19 Q1: Michigan's defense gets the stop in the redzone and the Buckeyes knock through a short field goal to get its lead back up to a touchdown. Michigan 3, Ohio State 10
- 6:07 Q1: Michigan's drive stalls after a handful of key third-down pickups. Jake Moody drills a 49-yard field goal to get the Wolverines on the board. Michigan 3, Ohio State 7
- 10:02 Q1: Ohio State strikes first with a surgical drive. CJ Stroud finds Emeka Egbuka open in the endzone for the lead. Michigan 0, Ohio State 7
- 15:00 Q1: Michigan wins the toss and defers to the second half. Wolverines' defense gets its first shot.
Pregame
- To add some depth to the running back room, linebacker Kalel Mullings has been practicing on offense this week.
- Michigan has had some injury issues the past few weeks but is getting some reinforcements back into the starting lineup. Guys like Trevor Keegan, Luke Schoonmaker, Mike Morris, Donovan Edwards and, most importantly, Blake Corum made it to Columbus and are in uniform.
- Ohio State will be without TreVeyon Henderson and Jackson Smith-Njigba today as well.
---
