Live scores, updates and highlights: Michigan vs. TCU

After a long wait, the time is finally here. Michigan is ready to punch its ticket to the national championship but will face a stiff test in order to do so.

The Wolverines will face off against TCU in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Below is all live scores, updates and highlights as the Wolverines face the Horned Frogs.

- 14:52: Well, that's quite the start. From the first play from scrimmage, Donovan Edwards runs 53 yards to set the Wolverines up perfectly.

Pregame

- Michigan will receive the ball first.

- After being limited in practice this week, receivers Andrel Anthony and A.J. Henning are warming up in uniform before the game.

- Blake Corum made the trip to Arizona, he is still on crutches after undergoing knee surgery.

