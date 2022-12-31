Live scores, updates and highlights: Michigan vs. TCU
After a long wait, the time is finally here. Michigan is ready to punch its ticket to the national championship but will face a stiff test in order to do so.
The Wolverines will face off against TCU in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.
Below is all live scores, updates and highlights as the Wolverines face the Horned Frogs.
- 14:52: Well, that's quite the start. From the first play from scrimmage, Donovan Edwards runs 53 yards to set the Wolverines up perfectly.
Pregame
- Michigan will receive the ball first.
- After being limited in practice this week, receivers Andrel Anthony and A.J. Henning are warming up in uniform before the game.
- Blake Corum made the trip to Arizona, he is still on crutches after undergoing knee surgery.
