Below is all live scores, updates and highlights as the Wolverines face the Horned Frogs.

The Wolverines will face off against TCU in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

After a long wait, the time is finally here. Michigan is ready to punch its ticket to the national championship but will face a stiff test in order to do so.

- 4:25 Q3: Just like that, TCU answers back and gains some of the momentum lost. Both teams trading punches. Michigan 16, TCU 28

- 6:32 Q3: Michigan strikes, finally. The flea-flicker works to perfect as McCarthy delivers a strike to Bell and the Wolverines are right back in it. Michigan 16, TCU 21

- 7:44 Q3: Michigan defense is doing things in the second half, can the offense follow along? Mike Sainristil finds a deflected pass fall right into his hands and the offense takes over at midfield.

- 9:29 Q3: Another promising Michigan drive has stalled and U-M settles for three. Field goals aren't going to win this one and the Wolverines will have to manufacture some scoring drives quickly. Michigan 9, TCU 21

HALFTIME: Michigan 6, TCU 21

- :00: Points are points. Thanks to a defensive pass interference call from TCU, Jake Moody was able to set a career-long 59-yard field goal to get points on the board. Michigan 6, TCU 21

- 1:33 Q2: On a drive where Michigan really needed points, a crucial sack on second down ruined the drive and U-M were forced to punt. TCU has a chance to add to its lead heading into the half.

- 4:55 Q2: TCU keeps rolling and Michigan has zero answers. Duggan continues to show why he's a Heisman finalist and adds a touchdown pass to his total. Michigan 3, TCU 21

- 13:08 Q2: Disaster. Kalel Mullings fumbled the exchange and the Horned Frogs take over after it was called a touchback.

- 13:28 Q2: Things change quickly. On the Wolverines' first play, McCarthy throws a ball that was slightly underthrown to Roman Wilson for the touchdown. 51 yards pass. Call was reversed at the half-yard line.

- 13:32 Q2: Michigan catches a break. Junior Colson tips the pass and Rod Moore secures the interception on TCU's first play of the drive. Wolverines take over around midfield. Michigan 3, TCU 14

- 13:48 Q2: Michigan is on the boards after a promising drive stalled near the red zone. Jake Moody knocks home a 43-yarder and it's still a two-score game. Michigan 3, TCU 14

END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 0, TCU 14

- :00: Michigan is driving and needs points on this drive to get back into this game.

- 2:27 Q1: TCU drives down the field and goes up two scores on the Wolverines quickly. Max Duggan punches it in from one yard out. Michigan 0, TCU 14

- 9:22 Q1: Disaster for the Wolverines. U-M's first play after the punt is a pick-six. Horned Frogs out in front. Michigan 0, TCU 7

- 10:30 Q1: The Wolverines tried to get cute with a double reverse and TCU stuffed it. Wolverines squander a great start.

- 10:39 Q1: After running a mile on third down, somehow JJ McCarthy picks up six to set the Wolverines with a fourth-and-two. Wolverines will go for it here.

- 14:52 Q1: Well, that's quite the start. From the first play from scrimmage, Donovan Edwards runs 53 yards to set the Wolverines up perfectly.