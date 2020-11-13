 Live Updates: Big Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Weekend Underway
Live Updates: Big Michigan Recruiting Weekend Underway

Four-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds is committed to Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh.
Four-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has updates on a big Michigan recruiting weekend that will feature several key visitors.

