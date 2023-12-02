(01:51) [SG] HILL, Deacon sacked for a loss of 4 yards at the IOW39 (MOORE, Derrick); IOW turnover on downs. [4th & 12]

(03:43) TURNER, James field goal attempt from 50 yards GOOD [kick was spotted at IOW40]. [4th & 1]Michigan 26 Iowa 0

(09:18) TURNER, James field goal attempt from 36 yards GOOD [kick was spotted at IOW26], clock 09:14. [4th & 13]

Michigan 23 Iowa 0

(11:04) [NHSG] HILL, Deacon sacked for a loss of 11 yards at the IOW15, fumble on the sack (forced by MCGREGOR, Braiden), recovered by UM GRANT, Kenneth at the IOW15, returned 0 yards to the IOW15, End of Play. [1st & 10]

(12:27) DOMAN, Tommy punt 52 yards to the IOW4, WETJEN, Kaden return of 31 yards to the IOW35 nullified (BENNETT, Kechaun), clock 12:13. PENALTY IOW Illegal Block in the Back on GRAVES, Aaron enforced 10 yards after the change of possession from the IOW25 to the IOW15, from the the spot of the ball when the foul occurred. [4th & 1]

(14:55) TAYLOR, Tory punt 35 yards to the UM35 out of bounds, clock 14:47. [4th & 8]