LIVE UPDATES: Big Ten Championship Michigan vs Iowa
4th Quarter:
(01:51) [SG] HILL, Deacon sacked for a loss of 4 yards at the IOW39 (MOORE, Derrick); IOW turnover on downs. [4th & 12]
(03:43) TURNER, James field goal attempt from 50 yards GOOD [kick was spotted at IOW40]. [4th & 1]Michigan 26 Iowa 0
(09:18) TURNER, James field goal attempt from 36 yards GOOD [kick was spotted at IOW26], clock 09:14. [4th & 13]
Michigan 23 Iowa 0
(11:04) [NHSG] HILL, Deacon sacked for a loss of 11 yards at the IOW15, fumble on the sack (forced by MCGREGOR, Braiden), recovered by UM GRANT, Kenneth at the IOW15, returned 0 yards to the IOW15, End of Play. [1st & 10]
(12:27) DOMAN, Tommy punt 52 yards to the IOW4, WETJEN, Kaden return of 31 yards to the IOW35 nullified (BENNETT, Kechaun), clock 12:13. PENALTY IOW Illegal Block in the Back on GRAVES, Aaron enforced 10 yards after the change of possession from the IOW25 to the IOW15, from the the spot of the ball when the foul occurred. [4th & 1]
(14:55) TAYLOR, Tory punt 35 yards to the UM35 out of bounds, clock 14:47. [4th & 8]
3rd Quarter:
END OF 3RD QUARTER
FIELD GOAL (00:27) TURNER, James field goal attempt from 46 yards GOOD [kick was spotted at IOW36]. [4th & 6] 9 plays, 28 yards, 4:46
Michigan 20 Iowa 0
(05:14) QB Keeper HILL, Deacon rush up the middle for no gain to the UM44 (BARRETT, Michael;COLSON, Junior); IOW turnover on downs, clock 05:08. [4th & 1]
(09:14) [SG] CORUM, Blake rush up the middle for a gain of 6 yards to the IOW0, TOUCHDOWN UM, clock 09:09 (Scoring play confirmed). [1st & 6] 1 play, 6 yards, :07
Michigan 17 Iowa 0
(09:21) HILL, Deacon sacked for a loss of 3 yards at the IOW12, fumble on the sack (forced by SAINRISTIL, Mike), recovered by UM WALLACE, Josh at the IOW12, returned 0 yards to the IOW12, End of Play, clock 09:14. PENALTY IOW Unsportsmanlike Conduct enforced half the distance from the goal, 6 yards after the change of possession from the end of the play at the IOW12 to the IOW6, from the the spot of the ball when the foul occurred, 3 yards credited to passer on the play. [2nd & 7]
2nd Quarter:
END OF HALF
MICHIGAN 10 IOWA 0
(00:09) [SG] MCCARTHY, J.J. sacked for a loss of 9 yards at the UM34 (LEE, Logan), clock 00:06. [1st & 10]
(00:27) TAYLOR, Tory punt 50 yards to the UM26 out of bounds, clock 00:16. [4th & 10]
(00:53) DOMAN, Tommy punt 38 yards to the IOW24, fair catch by WETJEN, Kaden, clock 00:46. [4th & 6]
(01:56) TAYLOR, Tory punt 67 yards to the UM19 downed by NESTOR, John, clock 01:42. [4th & 5]
DOMAN, Tommy punt 54 yards to the IOW9, fair catch by WETJEN, Kaden, clock 03:44. [4th & 2]
FUMBLE!! (05:18) HILL, Deacon pass to the right complete for 1 yard to PATTERSON, Jaziun caught at the UM32, PATTERSON, Jaziun fumbled at UM29 forced by SAINRISTIL, Mike, recovered by UM JENKINS, Kris at the UM29, returned 0 yards to the UM29, End of Play, clock 05:09. [3rd & 2]
(07:24) TAYLOR, Tory punt 53 yards to the UM28 out of bounds, clock 07:16. [4th & 11]
(09:10) DOMAN, Tommy punt 44 yards to the IOW17, WETJEN, Kaden returned 24 yards to the IOW41 (WAGNER, William;DENNIS, Eamonn), clock 08:59. [4th & 19]
(13:31) TAYLOR, Tory punt 57 yards to the UM0, Touchback, clock 13:24. [4th & 3]
1st Quarter:
FIRST QUARTER ENDS: MICHIGAN 10 IOWA 0
(1:07) B.Corum 2 yd rush (PAT KICK by J.Turner GOOD)
Michigan 10 Iowa 0
(02:05) TAYLOR, Tory punt 52 yards to the UM8, MORGAN, Semaj returned 87 yards to the IOW5 (ENTRINGER, Koen), clock 01:46. [4th & 7]
(06:05) TURNER, James field goal attempt from 35 yards GOOD [kick was spotted at IOW25], clock 06:01. [4th & 1] 13 plays, 52 yards, 7:35Michigan 3 Iowa 0
(13:36) Iowa Punts: 3 plays, 5 yards, 1:24