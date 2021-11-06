Live Updates: Michigan 0 - Indiana 0; Pregame

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is back in the friendly confines of Michigan Stadium looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State the week prior. While knocked down, the Wolverines are not out when it comes to conference and playoff implications.

The journey ahead starts Saturday evening against Indiana.

The Hoosiers, who are still looking for its first conference win of the season, are coming off a 38-35 loss to Maryland last weekend.

Can the Wolverines bounce back and put last week behind itself? Check out the full updates, scores and highlights from tonight's game below.

Pregame

- As hinted on our premium message boards this week, U-M tight end Erick All is warming up on the field pre-game. All left the game injured last week on his last catch and didn't return. He had been working through the injury all week.