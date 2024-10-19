Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Fourth quarter

End Q4: Michigan loses, 21-7. 5:39: The Wolverines force a three-and-out. Michigan will start on offense after a promising 18-yard punt return by Semaj Morgan. 1st and 10 from the Illinois 43-yard line. 7:58: Michigan converts on a long 4th down play, but Jack Tuttle throws an interception on the next play. Illinois is on its way to victory in Champaign. 13:22: The Michigan defense makes a stand and forces an Illinois punt. Semaj Morgan makes the fair catch at Michigan's own 16-yard line.

Third quarter

End Q3: Michigan will have a lot of work to do in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are on the verge of losing their third game of the season. 0:27: Dominic Zvada's 28-yard field goal attempt is blocked. Michigan comes up empty on its near nine-minute drive. Michigan still trails by two touchdowns. 3:27: Michigan is on a five-plus-minute drive, and the Wolverines have 2nd down and 7 from Illinois 18-yard line. There was a timeout for an injured Illinois player. 9:16: Illinois scampers 36 yards on a fake punt on 4th and 7, and Luke Altmyer lunges forward for a 1-yard touchdown four plays later. Illinois goes for two and converts. Michigan 7, Illinois 21 13:03: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening possession of the second half. Jack Tuttle takes a sack on 3rd down. Tommy Doman punts it 36 yards.Illinois will take over at its own 45-yard line.

Second quarter

End Q2: Illinois perfectly executes a two-minute drill and gets into field goal range. However, Makari Paige blocked the field goal attempt to keep it a six-point deficit for the Wolverines. 1:40: The 3rd down attempt was unsuccessful, but Kalel Mullings found the end zone on 4th down. Michigan cuts into the Illinois lead. Michigan 7, Illinois 13 2:00: Michigan is feeding Kalel Mullings and Colston Loveland. The Wolverines have the ball at the 2-yard line, and they're threatening to score their first points of the game. It will be 2nd down and goal after the two-minute timeout. 7:53: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer hits Tanner Arkin for a 2-yard score. The Fighting Illini marched 51 yards in 3:04 to take a 13-point lead. Michigan 0, Illinois 13 10:57: Just two plays after Jack Tuttle's interception was overturned due to a defensive holding penalty. Donovan Edwards fumbles, and Illinois recovers. 11:35: Illinois capitalizes on the turnover with three points. David Olano makes his second field goal of the game. Michigan 0, Illinois 6 14:12: Scrambling on 3rd down, Jack Tuttle fumbled the ball and Illinois recovered. The Fighting Illini take over at Michigan's 38-yard line.

First quarter

End Q1: Michigan 0, Illinois 3 0:33: After an eventful drive, Jaishawn Barham comes up with a huge play to stop Illinois on 4th down and short. Michigan will take over at its own 22-yard line. 5:14: Michigan's drive stalls out just before midfield, and Tommy Doman punts it 29 yards. 7:26: Michigan is moving the ball on offense, but the Wolverines call timeout before a 3rd down and 2 from their own 34-yard line. 9:58: Illinois goes on an uninspiring drive of its own, and the Fighting Illini punt it away. Semaj Morgan makes the fair catch at Michigan's own 11-yard line. 11:06: Michigan goes three-and-out on an ugly offensive possession. Tommy Doman punts the ball 33 yards to the Illinois 40-yard line. The Fighting Illini will take over. 12:07: Illinois takes a 7-play, 46-yard drive into Michigan territory, but the Fighting Illini stall out. Kicker David Olano drills a 47-yard field goal to give Illinois the early lead. Michigan 0, Illinois 3

Pregame