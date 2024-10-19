Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

in other news
INTEL: Late-week OL chatter heading into Illinois
M&BR has the latest on Michigan’s offensive line heading into the game against Illinois.
Analyzing the opposition: Illinois preview
Breaking down the matchup between No. 24 Michigan and No. 22 Illinois
Players to Watch: Illinois vs Michigan
Players to watch in Michigan's championship rematch against Illinois.
Staff Predictions: Michigan at Illinois
Maize & Blue Review staff give their predictions for Michigan vs. Illinois.
How Michigan commits performed last weekend
How future Wolverines performed on the field last week
Fourth quarter
End Q4: Michigan loses, 21-7.
5:39: The Wolverines force a three-and-out. Michigan will start on offense after a promising 18-yard punt return by Semaj Morgan. 1st and 10 from the Illinois 43-yard line.
7:58: Michigan converts on a long 4th down play, but Jack Tuttle throws an interception on the next play. Illinois is on its way to victory in Champaign.
13:22: The Michigan defense makes a stand and forces an Illinois punt. Semaj Morgan makes the fair catch at Michigan's own 16-yard line.
Third quarter
End Q3: Michigan will have a lot of work to do in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are on the verge of losing their third game of the season.
0:27: Dominic Zvada's 28-yard field goal attempt is blocked. Michigan comes up empty on its near nine-minute drive. Michigan still trails by two touchdowns.
3:27: Michigan is on a five-plus-minute drive, and the Wolverines have 2nd down and 7 from Illinois 18-yard line. There was a timeout for an injured Illinois player.
9:16: Illinois scampers 36 yards on a fake punt on 4th and 7, and Luke Altmyer lunges forward for a 1-yard touchdown four plays later. Illinois goes for two and converts. Michigan 7, Illinois 21
13:03: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening possession of the second half. Jack Tuttle takes a sack on 3rd down. Tommy Doman punts it 36 yards.Illinois will take over at its own 45-yard line.
Second quarter
End Q2: Illinois perfectly executes a two-minute drill and gets into field goal range. However, Makari Paige blocked the field goal attempt to keep it a six-point deficit for the Wolverines.
1:40: The 3rd down attempt was unsuccessful, but Kalel Mullings found the end zone on 4th down. Michigan cuts into the Illinois lead. Michigan 7, Illinois 13
2:00: Michigan is feeding Kalel Mullings and Colston Loveland. The Wolverines have the ball at the 2-yard line, and they're threatening to score their first points of the game. It will be 2nd down and goal after the two-minute timeout.
7:53: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer hits Tanner Arkin for a 2-yard score. The Fighting Illini marched 51 yards in 3:04 to take a 13-point lead. Michigan 0, Illinois 13
10:57: Just two plays after Jack Tuttle's interception was overturned due to a defensive holding penalty. Donovan Edwards fumbles, and Illinois recovers.
11:35: Illinois capitalizes on the turnover with three points. David Olano makes his second field goal of the game. Michigan 0, Illinois 6
14:12: Scrambling on 3rd down, Jack Tuttle fumbled the ball and Illinois recovered. The Fighting Illini take over at Michigan's 38-yard line.
First quarter
End Q1: Michigan 0, Illinois 3
0:33: After an eventful drive, Jaishawn Barham comes up with a huge play to stop Illinois on 4th down and short. Michigan will take over at its own 22-yard line.
5:14: Michigan's drive stalls out just before midfield, and Tommy Doman punts it 29 yards.
7:26: Michigan is moving the ball on offense, but the Wolverines call timeout before a 3rd down and 2 from their own 34-yard line.
9:58: Illinois goes on an uninspiring drive of its own, and the Fighting Illini punt it away. Semaj Morgan makes the fair catch at Michigan's own 11-yard line.
11:06: Michigan goes three-and-out on an ugly offensive possession. Tommy Doman punts the ball 33 yards to the Illinois 40-yard line. The Fighting Illini will take over.
12:07: Illinois takes a 7-play, 46-yard drive into Michigan territory, but the Fighting Illini stall out. Kicker David Olano drills a 47-yard field goal to give Illinois the early lead. Michigan 0, Illinois 3
Pregame
Michigan continues to shake things up on the offensive line. Greg Crippen will get the start in place of Dominick Giudice at center, and Andrew Gentry will log his first start of the season at right tackle.
Derrick Moore is back and presumably healthy after missing the Washington game in early October, but the junior edge rusher is wearing a brace on his left knee.
The Wolverines will also be without defensive linemen Rayshaun Benny and Enow Etta. Stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review for live updates throughout the top 25 matchup.
