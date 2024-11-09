Live Updates: Michigan at Indiana

(Photo by @umichfootball on X)

Michigan will look to bounce back after its 38-17 loss to Oregon. The Wolverines are in Bloomington taking on No. 8 Indiana. The Hoosiers are currently undefeated this season.

Fourth quarter

9:35: Davis Warren leads the Wolverines down the field, and Kalel Mullings leaps into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. However, Michigan can't convert on the two-point conversion. Michigan 15, Indiana 17 13:29: Michigan is set up with great field position after a poor punt from Indiana. The Wolverines begin at IU's 34 yard-line.

Third quarter

End Q3: T.J. Guy sacks Kurtis Rourke on Indiana's first play of the drive. The Hoosiers will have 2nd down and 17 after the break. 0:08: Michigan takes 7:02 off the clock, and the drive ends with a 56-yard field goal from Dominic Zvada. It's now a one-possession game. Michigan 9, Indiana 17 7:11: The Wolverines' defense makes a stand. Indiana goes five plays for 14 yards and punts it away. Semaj Morgan makes the fair catch at the 18 yard-line. 8:41: Michigan runs the ball three times in a row and can't find the end zone. Dominic Zvada converts on a 22-yard field goal. Michigan 6, Indiana 17 10:59: Zeke Berry intercepts Kurtis Rourke. Michigan takes over at Indiana's 8 yard-line. 11:04: Tommy Doman punts it away after Michigan's drive stalls out just past midfield. Indiana will begin its drive at its own 4 yard-line.

Second quarter

End Q2: Michigan trails by two touchdowns heading into halftime. 1:20: Tommy Doman punts it into the end zone after Michigan's drive stalls. 2:00: Dominick Giudice commits a holding penalty, and the Wolverines are set up with 1st and 20 coming out of the TV timeout. 2:20: An offensive pass interference call sets Indiana behind the sticks, and the Hoosiers are forced to kick a field goal. It's now a two-touchdown lead for Indiana. Michigan 3, Indiana 17 5:43: Alex Orji comes into the game on 1st down and fumbles. Indiana takes over on Michigan's 48 yard-line. 7:04: Indiana turns the ball over on downs after going for it on 4th and 12. Michigan will take over on its own 33 yard-line. 9:49: Michigan's drive stalls before the 50 yard-line, and Tommy Doman is forced to punt it away. The Hoosiers will begin their drive at their own 25 yard-line. 10:54: After two Benjamin Hall runs, Michigan sent Alex Orji onto the field for 3rd down and then called a timeout before he took the snap. 3rd and 2 coming up after the break. 12:10: Kurtis Rourke hits Elijah Sarratt for a 36-yard touchdown. Jyaire Hill got beat on a double move. Things are unraveling rather quickly for the Wolverines. Michigan 3, Indiana 14

First quarter