Live Updates: Michigan at Minnesota
2:35 Q1: Dragan Kesich drills a 54-yard field goal, and Minnesota gets on the board. Michigan 10, Minnesota 3
4:07 Q1: Minnesota takes a timeout on 1st and 10. Michigan's run defense is struggling on this drive.
7:33 Q1: Michigan's drive stalls in the red zone. Cornelius Johnson was open for a first down, but he dropped the ball. Turner kicks a 31-yard extra point, and Michigan leads by double digits. Michigan 10, Minnesota 0
12:46 Q1: Minnesota has a solid running play wiped away by an illegal formation penalty, and the Golden Gophers punt it away. Michigan takes over at its own 27-yard line.
14:48 Q1: Will Johnson intercepts Athan Kaliakmanis' pass and returns it for a 36-yard touchdown. James Turner kicks the extra point. Michigan 7, Minnesota 0
Michigan wins the coin toss and defers to the second half.
Pregame
Michigan hits the road for the second consecutive week as it takes on Minnesota in Minneapolis on Saturday.
As far as injuries go, Michigan is as healthy as it's been all season. Rod Moore, Will Johnson and Makari Paige — who've all been on the injury report with some consistency this season — were all omitted from the injury report this week.
Mason Graham is the only Michigan starter to appear on the report.
Graham missed the last two games for the Wolverines, but on Saturday he appeared at Huntington Bank Stadium with a club on his left hand.
The Wolverines and Golden Gophers battle for the Little Brown Jug beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram