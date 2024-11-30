Live updates: Michigan at Ohio State

(Photo by USA Today)

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio is just minutes away as Michigan and Ohio State prepare to meet for the 120th time in series history. The Buckeyes are 19.5-point favorites in the matchup. Stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review for live updates throughout the regular-season finale.

Fourth quarter

End Q4: Michigan wins, 13-10. 0:45: Dominic Zvada's 21-yard field goal is good. Michigan is just 45 seconds away from victory. 0:48: Michigan takes a timeout before a Dominic Zvada field goal. 2:00: Michigan has 2nd and 7 from Ohio State's 14 yard-line. 6:13: Ohio State goes three-and-out. Tyler Morris returns the punt to the Wolverines' 40 yard-line. 7:48: Davis Warren throws an interception at the goal line. Ohio State gets the ball back.

Third quarter

End Q3: Michigan has 2nd down and 8 from its own 33 yard-line after the commercial break. 1:58: Jayden Fielding misses the 34-yard field goal. 4:00: Davis Warren turns the ball right back over. Caleb Downs made the interception. 4:51: Makari Paige intercepts Will Howard. Michigan takes over at its own 9 yard-line. 8:24: Michigan goes three-and-out after starting at the 2-yard line, but Davis Warren missed a wide-open Hogan Hansen deep down the field on 3rd down. Tommy Doman punts it away, and Caleb Downs makes the fair catch at Michigan's 47 yard-line. 10:08: Ohio State drives into Michigan territory, but the Buckeyes have their drive stall out at the Wolverines' 38 yard-line. Michigan will take over at its own 2 yard-line after a solid punting sequence from Ohio State.

Second quarter

End Q2: Ohio State will get the ball coming out of the break. 0:30: Will Howard hits Jeremiah Smith for a 10-yard touchdown. Ohio State ties up the game. Michigan 10, Ohio State 10 2:00: Ohio State will face a 3rd down and 4 coming out of the two-minute timeout. 2:15: Dominic Zvada connects on a 54-yard field goal to put Michigan up by a touchdown. Michigan 10, Ohio State 3 4:10: Ohio State goes three-and-out and punts it away to Michigan. Tyler Morris makes the fair catch at the OSU 39 yard-line. 5:41: Michigan goes three-and-out, but Tommy Doman flips the field with a 68-yard punt. Ohio State starts at its own 7 yard-line. 7:28: The Buckeyes drove into the red zone, but Jayden Fielding missed the field goal wide right. Michigan maintains the four-point lead, and it will take over on its own 20 yard-line. 9:24: Ohio State moved the sticks thanks to a Quinshon Judkins 10-yard run. 1st and 10 for OSU at Michigan's 23 yard-line. 10:00: Makari Paige laid a vicious hit on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to keep the Buckeyes short of the sticks. 4th and 1 for Ohio State after the timeout. 12:37: Aamir Hall intercepts Will Howard, and Kalel Mullings punches it in two plays later. Michigan takes its first lead of the ball game. Michigan 7, Ohio State 3 14:44: Kalel Mullings gets stuffed on 4th and 1. Ohio State takes over.

First quarter