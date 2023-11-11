Live Updates: Michigan at Penn State
FINAL: Michigan 24, Penn State 15
1:43 Q4: Michigan picks up the first down and that'll do it. The Wolverines get the gutsy win.
1:59 Q4: Michigan recovers the onside kick and the Nittany Lions have two timeouts left. Wolverines have a chance to run out the clock.
1:59 Q4: Not so fast! Penn State had an interception overturned, giving the Nittany Lions a second chance on offense. Drew Allar throws a touchdown to Theo Johnson and the two-point conversion was denied again. Game on. Michigan 24, Penn State 15
4:15 Q4: After Michigan gets the ball back on fourth down, the first play from scrimmage sees Blake Corum streaking to the endzone for a touchdown, which should put this game away. Michigan 24, Penn State 9
8:21 Q4: Michigan is forced to punt and Penn State will have the ball on its own 12. The Nittany Lions are running out of chances.
10:21 Q4: Michigan gets a critical pass interference call and the team is past the 50 and is driving. Could certainly be a put-away drive if this is converted to 6 points.
End of Q3: Franklin elects to punt, but Penn State gets a favorable bounce, and Michigan starts its drive at its own two-yard line. J.J. McCarthy carried the ball for two yards on the opening play of the drive. 2nd and 8 from the four-yard line after the break.
0:21 Q3: Penn State calls a timeout ahead of a critical 4th and 1. A big decision looms for James Franklin.
3:36 Q3: Michigan takes 8:04 off the clock, and the drive ends in a James Turner 22-yard field goal. Michigan 17, Penn State 9
11:40 Q3: Drew Allar fumbles on a quarterback keeper, and Michigan takes over at Penn State's 49-yard line. Rayshaun Benny with the forced fumble on the play.
End of Q2: Michigan elects to let the clock run out and take a five-point lead into the locker room. Penn State will get the ball to start the second half.
0:29 Q2: Drew Allar runs in an 11-yard touchdown. Penn State goes for two, but it doesn't convert. Michigan 14, Penn State 9
1:07 Q2: Penn State is driving, and it's currently facing a 4th and 1 from Michigan's 15-yard line.
6:07 Q2: Michigan nearly fumbles the snap, but instead it turns into a Donovan Edwards 22-yard touchdown. James Turner connects on the extra point. Michigan 14, Penn State 3
7:41 Q2: Blake Corum scampers for 44 yards to the Penn State 21-yard line. Michigan calls a timeout before the next play. 1st down and 10 for the Wolverines.
9:44 Q2: Michigan forces a Penn State three and out, and the Wolverines take over at their own 22-yard line with a chance to take a commanding lead.
11:56 Q2: Highlighted by big plays from Donovan Edwards and Semaj Morgan, Michigan finds the end zone on a Blake Corum three-yard touchdown run. Michigan 7, Penn State 3
End of Q1: Facing 3rd down and long, Sherrone Moore dials up a designed run for J.J. McCarthy, and the quarterback picks up the first down. It'll be 1st down and 10 from Penn State's 49-yard line after the break.
2:17 Q1: For the first time all season, Michigan allowed its opponent inside the 10-yard line, but the Wolverine defense stood strong and held the Nittany Lions to a field goal. Michigan 0, Penn State 3
3:27 Q1: Penn State converts on 3rd and short, and the Nittany Lions have first down from inside the five.
8:41 Q1: Michigan goes three and out. Penn State takes over at its own 31-yard line. It's been a true defensive battle so far in Happy Valley.
10:23 Q1: Penn State goes three and out, and Michigan takes over at its own 30-yard line.
11:10 Q1: Michigan picks up a first down, but a false start puts the Wolverines behind the chains, and they're forced to punt. 1st and 10 for the Nittany Lions from their own 26-yard line.
Penn State won the coin toss. They defer to the second half. Michigan will start with the ball.
Pregame
The biggest story in sports took an even crazier turn on Saturday morning when Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's request for a TRO against the Big Ten was pushed back until later in the week. No. 3 Michigan will be without its head coach on Saturday afternoon as it takes on Penn State in Happy Valley.
Josh Wallace and D.J. Waller, who were both listed as questionable on the pregame availability report, both went through warmups in full pads with the rest of the team.
It'll be a big test for the Wolverines as the eyes of the college football world tune in to the biggest matchup in the Big Ten this week.
