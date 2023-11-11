FINAL: Michigan 24, Penn State 15

1:43 Q4: Michigan picks up the first down and that'll do it. The Wolverines get the gutsy win.

1:59 Q4: Michigan recovers the onside kick and the Nittany Lions have two timeouts left. Wolverines have a chance to run out the clock.

1:59 Q4: Not so fast! Penn State had an interception overturned, giving the Nittany Lions a second chance on offense. Drew Allar throws a touchdown to Theo Johnson and the two-point conversion was denied again. Game on. Michigan 24, Penn State 15

4:15 Q4: After Michigan gets the ball back on fourth down, the first play from scrimmage sees Blake Corum streaking to the endzone for a touchdown, which should put this game away. Michigan 24, Penn State 9

8:21 Q4: Michigan is forced to punt and Penn State will have the ball on its own 12. The Nittany Lions are running out of chances.

10:21 Q4: Michigan gets a critical pass interference call and the team is past the 50 and is driving. Could certainly be a put-away drive if this is converted to 6 points.

End of Q3: Franklin elects to punt, but Penn State gets a favorable bounce, and Michigan starts its drive at its own two-yard line. J.J. McCarthy carried the ball for two yards on the opening play of the drive. 2nd and 8 from the four-yard line after the break.

0:21 Q3: Penn State calls a timeout ahead of a critical 4th and 1. A big decision looms for James Franklin.

3:36 Q3: Michigan takes 8:04 off the clock, and the drive ends in a James Turner 22-yard field goal. Michigan 17, Penn State 9

11:40 Q3: Drew Allar fumbles on a quarterback keeper, and Michigan takes over at Penn State's 49-yard line. Rayshaun Benny with the forced fumble on the play.

End of Q2: Michigan elects to let the clock run out and take a five-point lead into the locker room. Penn State will get the ball to start the second half.

0:29 Q2: Drew Allar runs in an 11-yard touchdown. Penn State goes for two, but it doesn't convert. Michigan 14, Penn State 9

1:07 Q2: Penn State is driving, and it's currently facing a 4th and 1 from Michigan's 15-yard line.

6:07 Q2: Michigan nearly fumbles the snap, but instead it turns into a Donovan Edwards 22-yard touchdown. James Turner connects on the extra point. Michigan 14, Penn State 3

7:41 Q2: Blake Corum scampers for 44 yards to the Penn State 21-yard line. Michigan calls a timeout before the next play. 1st down and 10 for the Wolverines.

9:44 Q2: Michigan forces a Penn State three and out, and the Wolverines take over at their own 22-yard line with a chance to take a commanding lead.

11:56 Q2: Highlighted by big plays from Donovan Edwards and Semaj Morgan, Michigan finds the end zone on a Blake Corum three-yard touchdown run. Michigan 7, Penn State 3

End of Q1: Facing 3rd down and long, Sherrone Moore dials up a designed run for J.J. McCarthy, and the quarterback picks up the first down. It'll be 1st down and 10 from Penn State's 49-yard line after the break.

2:17 Q1: For the first time all season, Michigan allowed its opponent inside the 10-yard line, but the Wolverine defense stood strong and held the Nittany Lions to a field goal. Michigan 0, Penn State 3

3:27 Q1: Penn State converts on 3rd and short, and the Nittany Lions have first down from inside the five.

8:41 Q1: Michigan goes three and out. Penn State takes over at its own 31-yard line. It's been a true defensive battle so far in Happy Valley.

10:23 Q1: Penn State goes three and out, and Michigan takes over at its own 30-yard line.

11:10 Q1: Michigan picks up a first down, but a false start puts the Wolverines behind the chains, and they're forced to punt. 1st and 10 for the Nittany Lions from their own 26-yard line.

Penn State won the coin toss. They defer to the second half. Michigan will start with the ball.