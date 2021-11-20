Live Updates: Michigan - Maryland
The table is set. A win today and Michigan has a date set in Ann Arbor next week against Ohio State for all the marbles.
But first, Maryland is waiting to ruin those plans.
The Wolverines are in College Park desperately looking for a marquee victory after a promising start to the season. Will the Wolverines get caught looking ahead to 'The Game'? Only time will tell.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
For all live updates, scores and highlights, check out the updates below.
First Quarter
- Michigan is getting the ball first here.
- MISSED FIELD GOAL: After Michigan's first drive went three-and-out, a couple of chunk plays by Maryland saw the Terrapins get into field goal position. After the Wolverines' defense stood tall, the Terps' 48-yard kick is no good and the game remains scoreless. 11:34 left in the quarter.
- Hassan Haskins eclipsed over 1000 yards on the year during this drive. Wolverines marching towards the redzone.
- TOUCHDOWN: Michigan made it look easy on that drive. A third-and-long screen to Donovan Edwards had the Wolverines on the two-yard line. A quick dump-off to Luke Schoonmaker from Cade McNamara has the Wolverines on the board. 7 minutes left in the game. Michigan 7, Maryland 0
- Both teams have traded punts with not much going on in this quarter. Wolverines will get the ball back in good field position. 4:14 left in the quarter.
- For the first time since the Michigan State game, J.J. McCarthy is in at quarterback for the Wolverines.
Pregame
- It appears that both Blake Corum and Gemon Green made the trip to College Park. Both statuses are unknown.
- Corum is in uniform and warming up. Maryland is his home state.
- The Wolverines are in the white jersey/blue pants uniform combo.