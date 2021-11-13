Live Updates: Michigan - Penn State

For all updates, highlights and scores, check out below.

Can head coach Jim Harbaugh and the program shake the narrative about road wins? Saturday's game is another step in the right direction.

The stage is set, Michigan knows what it needs to do in order to keep its conference championship and playoff hopes alive. The Wolverines are traveling to Happy Valley on Saturday facing a reeling Penn State program that snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend against Maryland.

Third Quarter

HALFTIME: Michigan 7, Penn State 6

Second Quarter

- FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION: Hassan Haskins saved the drive for the Wolverines. After going for it on fourth down at midfield, Haskins' stretch keeps the drive alive. Just barely. 8 minutes left in the half.

- TOUCHDOWN: Michigan was able to string a drive together in a major way. A great pass by Cade McNamara to Roman Wilson has the Wolverines out front. The score caps off a 15-play, 90-yard drive. 5:49 left in the half. Michigan 7, Penn State 3

- PSU gifts the Wolverines with a third-down drop on a wheel route that was right in the running back's hands. The Wolverines get the ball back deep in its own territory with under 5 minutes left in the half. A score here would go a long way with U-M getting the ball back after the half.

- FAILED FOURTH DOWN: Michigan goes for it on fourth-and-short and was blown up. PSU gets the ball back with 1:35 left in the half.

- FIELD GOAL: A forced fumble by David Ojabo helps stall a PSU drive that was sparked by a big play. PSU hits a 52-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the half. Michigan 7, Penn State 6

First Quarter

- Michigan wins the toss and defers to the second half. The Nittany Lions will get the ball first.

- FIELD GOAL: After a PSU drive that had it all, including three sacks by the Wolverines and a fake punt, the Nittany Lions can only muster a field goal to start the scoring. Under 10 left in the quarter. Michigan 0, Penn State 3

- TURNOVER: The Nittany Lions inexplicably go for a fake field goal on its two-yard line and it's swallowed up by the Wolverines. A fumble on the play is recovered by Dax Hill and, somehow, the Wolverines salvage something here.

- Michigan has struggled on offense this quarter. Punter Brad Robbins with two solid punts in the quarter. A replay review has the Wolverines pinning the Nittany Lions at its own two-yard line with 1:52 left in the quarter.

- The Wolverines' injury issues continue with linebacker Junior Colson down on the play after making a tackle.

- PSU ran 33 plays in the first quarter compared to 6 for the Wolverines. PSU driving once again.

END OF QUARTER: Michigan 0, Penn State 3

Pregame

- As expected, Michigan running back Blake Corum did not make the trip to Happy Valley.

- Defensive back Gemon Green does not appear to be with the team as well.

- On the positive injury side, running back Donovan Edwards is dressed and is warming up.

- Tight end Erick All appears to be ready to go today as well.

- Former defensive back George Johnson has switched to slot receiver.

- Wide receiver Andrel Anthony made the trip and was warming up pregame.