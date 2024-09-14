Live Updates: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

(Photo by USA Today)

Michigan is gearing up for its third game of the season. It looks to improve to 2-1 following a 31-12 loss to Texas at home in Week 2. The Wolverines were exposed in just about every area against the Longhorns, and they'll hope to get many mistakes fixed in what many are considering a "get right" game versus the Red Wolves. Ranked as the 17th team in the country, Michigan is as low in the AP Poll as it has been since the memorable 2021 season. A win over Arkansas State likely won't result in a large amount of movement from the reigning national champions in the polls, but the main focus will be fixing the mistakes that were exposed last weekend. Michigan had five players (Jaden Mangham, Rod Moore, Jordan Marshall, Micah Pollard and Jason Hewlett) listed as out prior to this week's matchup and two players (Tyler Morris and Jack Tuttle) listed as questionable. Morris, the junior wide receiver, participated in warmups, but Tuttle, the seventh-year senior quarterback, did not. Below are live updates of the Week 3 matchup.

Fourth quarter

End of Q4: Michigan improves to 2-1 on the season with a 28-18 victory over Arkansas State. 0:08: The Red Wolves score another touchdown on Michigan's bench players. They convert on the two-point conversion. Michigan 28, Arkansas State 18 5:38: Arkansas State marches right down the field on Michigan's reserves. The Red Wolves score their first touchdown of the game. Michigan 28, Arkansas State 10 11:32: Arkansas State goes three-and-out for the fourth time, and it is forced to punt it away. Semaj Morgan makes the fair catch at Michigan's own 19 yard-line. 12:49: Alex Orji hits Hogan Hansen for a 9-yard touchdown score, which puts the Wolverines up by 25 points. Michigan 28, Arkansas State 3

Third quarter

End of Q3: Alex Orji entered the game, and he's done nothing but hand the ball off. Michigan will continue the drive from its own 38 yard-line after the break. 3:07: Makari Paige intercepts Jaylen Raynor's pass to the end zone, and Michigan gets the ball back on its 20 yard-line. 4:11: Davis Warren throws his third interception of the game, and Arkansas State begins its drive in plus territory. 6:27: A holding penalty sets Arkansas State behind the sticks, and their drive is killed. A solid punt from Ryan Heicher is fair caught by Semaj Morgan at the Michigan 10 yard-line. 10:21: Michigan goes six plays for 22 yards, but the drive stalls before crossing midfield. Tommy Doman boots a 45-yard punt, and Arkansas State will start at its own 16 yard-line.

Second quarter

End of Q2: Arkansas State ends the half with its second missed field goal off the upright of the game. Michigan maintains its 18-point lead heading into halftime. 1:12: Davis Warren gets pressured, and his pass is intercepted. Arkansas State will take over at its own 21 yard-line. 1:55: The Red Wolves go three-and-out yet again, and they're forced to punt it away. Semaj Morgan makes the fair catch at the 20 yard-line. Michigan will have a good opportunity for a 2-minute drill. 2:57: Kalel Mullings scores a 5-yard touchdown and Michigan is making things look easy on the ground. Michigan 21, Arkansas State 3 4:56: Arkansas State goes three-and-out. Ernest Hausmann registered a sack on 3rd down to get the Michigan defense off the field. The Wolverines begin their drive at their own 45 yard-line. 6:41: Michigan goes on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 7:37. It ended with a Donovan Edwards 7-yard touchdown run. The Wolverines lead, 14-3 following a Dominic Zvada extra point. Michigan 14, Arkansas State 3 14:18: Arkansas State kicker Clune Van Andel connects on a 27-yard field goal, and the Red Wolves are on the board. Michigan 7, Arkansas State 3

First quarter