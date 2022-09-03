Live Updates: Michigan vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We are hours away from kickoff as Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State. While some questions won't be answered until later in the season, we are getting a first glimpse of the Wolverines' quarterback situation as Cade McNamara gets start number one against the Rams.
For all live updates, check out our running updates below.
What:
#8 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, September 3
12:00 PM
Watch:
ABC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
First Quarter
- Michigan's first drive went quietly, with a couple of missed passes by Cade McNamara, including a drop from Cornelius Johnson.
- Colorado State's first drive of the game had some movement but was stopped midfield by the Wolverines, including a sack on third down by Mike Sainrsitil.
Pregame
- Michigan will be without offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, who is in street clothes during warmups. He will be replaced on the line by Karsen Barnhart.
- The Wolverines will also be without linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who is nursing a hamstring injury suffered during camp.
- Kalel Mullings will start in place of the injured Hill-Green. Mullings has spent the better part of spring and fall camp splitting time between linebacker and running back.
- Jim Harbaugh says on the pregame radio show that Hill-Green will return next week and both Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will play this week and next.
- Wolverines will receive to start the game