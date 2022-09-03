News More News
Live Updates: Michigan vs. Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We are hours away from kickoff as Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State. While some questions won't be answered until later in the season, we are getting a first glimpse of the Wolverines' quarterback situation as Cade McNamara gets start number one against the Rams.

For all live updates, check out our running updates below.

What:

#8 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 3

12:00 PM

Watch:

ABC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

First Quarter

- Michigan's first drive went quietly, with a couple of missed passes by Cade McNamara, including a drop from Cornelius Johnson.

- Colorado State's first drive of the game had some movement but was stopped midfield by the Wolverines, including a sack on third down by Mike Sainrsitil.

Pregame

- Michigan will be without offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, who is in street clothes during warmups. He will be replaced on the line by Karsen Barnhart.

- The Wolverines will also be without linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who is nursing a hamstring injury suffered during camp.

- Kalel Mullings will start in place of the injured Hill-Green. Mullings has spent the better part of spring and fall camp splitting time between linebacker and running back.

- Jim Harbaugh says on the pregame radio show that Hill-Green will return next week and both Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will play this week and next.

- Wolverines will receive to start the game

{{ article.author_name }}