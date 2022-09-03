For all live updates, check out our running updates below.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We are hours away from kickoff as Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State. While some questions won't be answered until later in the season, we are getting a first glimpse of the Wolverines' quarterback situation as Cade McNamara gets start number one against the Rams.

- Michigan will start the second quarter with a third and 9 in the redzone.

- FIELD GOAL: After failing to convert on third down, a 71-yard 14-play drive is capped with another short-yardage field goal by Jake Moody. Michigan 13, Colorado State 0

- Something to note, Hayes' replacement, Karsen Barnhart, was injured and left the game. Currently walking to the tunnel with a limp. Trevor Keegan moves to left tackle and Gio El-Hadi is out there.

- Defense makes a statement with a rush from true freshman Derrick Moore that results in a pressure and Eyabi Anoma's first snap of the season is an 8-yard sack on third down. 8:25 left in the half.

- TOUCHDOWN: Michigan goes back to its roots late in the first half, utilizing a rushing attack from Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to stretch the lead even further. A 48-yard, 7-play drive is capped by a 7-yard score from Corum. Michigan 20, Colorado State 0

- TURNOVER ON DOWNS: With time winding down in the half and the ball around midfield, the Rams attempted to go for it on fourth down and Mullen was sacked by Mike Sainristil and Braiden McGregor to turn the ball over on downs. Wolverines take over with less than a minute to go in the half.

- FIELD GOAL: Another Wolverines drive stalls in the redzone and is bailed out once again by a Jake Moody field goal. The 34-yard field goal by Moody is good and there is 11 seconds left in the first half. Michigan 23, Colorado State 0

HALFTIME: Michigan 23, Colorado State 0