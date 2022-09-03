Live Updates: Michigan vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We are hours away from kickoff as Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State. While some questions won't be answered until later in the season, we are getting a first glimpse of the Wolverines' quarterback situation as Cade McNamara gets start number one against the Rams.
For all live updates, check out our running updates below.
What:
#8 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, September 3
12:00 PM
Watch:
ABC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
Second Quarter
- Michigan will start the second quarter with a third and 9 in the redzone.
- FIELD GOAL: After failing to convert on third down, a 71-yard 14-play drive is capped with another short-yardage field goal by Jake Moody. Michigan 13, Colorado State 0
- Something to note, Hayes' replacement, Karsen Barnhart, was injured and left the game. Currently walking to the tunnel with a limp. Trevor Keegan moves to left tackle and Gio El-Hadi is out there.
- Defense makes a statement with a rush from true freshman Derrick Moore that results in a pressure and Eyabi Anoma's first snap of the season is an 8-yard sack on third down. 8:25 left in the half.
- TOUCHDOWN: Michigan goes back to its roots late in the first half, utilizing a rushing attack from Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to stretch the lead even further. A 48-yard, 7-play drive is capped by a 7-yard score from Corum. Michigan 20, Colorado State 0
- TURNOVER ON DOWNS: With time winding down in the half and the ball around midfield, the Rams attempted to go for it on fourth down and Mullen was sacked by Mike Sainristil and Braiden McGregor to turn the ball over on downs. Wolverines take over with less than a minute to go in the half.
- FIELD GOAL: Another Wolverines drive stalls in the redzone and is bailed out once again by a Jake Moody field goal. The 34-yard field goal by Moody is good and there is 11 seconds left in the first half. Michigan 23, Colorado State 0
HALFTIME: Michigan 23, Colorado State 0
First Quarter
- Michigan's first drive went quietly, with a couple of missed passes by Cade McNamara, including a drop from Cornelius Johnson.
- Colorado State's first drive of the game had some movement but was stopped midfield by the Wolverines, including a sack on third down by Mike Sainrsitil.
- TOUCHDOWN: After a good run by Blake Corum, Roman Wilson takes a screen pass 61-yards for the touchdown. It caps a two-play, 80-yard drive. Michigan 7, Colorado State 0
- INTERCEPTION: Pressure on CSU sees Mullen throw an interception right into Rod Moore's hands. He takes it to CSU's 13-yard line and is looking to score again.
- INTERCEPTION CALLED BACK: After it appeared that Michigan threw an interception, the call was reversed and it will now be fourth down for the Wolverines. Field goal incoming.
- FIELD GOAL: The returning Lou Groza Award winner makes quick work of it and Jake Moody kicks a chip-shot field goal to extend the lead. Michigan 10, Colorado State 0
END OF QUARTER: Michigan 10, Colorado State 0
Pregame
- Michigan will be without offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, who is in street clothes during warmups. He will be replaced on the line by Karsen Barnhart.
- The Wolverines will also be without linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who is nursing a hamstring injury suffered during camp.
- Kalel Mullings will start in place of the injured Hill-Green. Mullings has spent the better part of spring and fall camp splitting time between linebacker and running back.
- Jim Harbaugh says on the pregame radio show that Hill-Green will return next week and both Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will play this week and next.
- Wolverines will receive to start the game