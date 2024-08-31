(Photo by @umichfootball on X)

Michigan football's 2024 fall camp has been as quiet as ever, as first-year head coach Sherrone Moore mimics his predecessor Jim Harbaugh's style of keeping depth chart moves quiet heading into the season. Because of the tight-lipped nature of the weeks leading up to the season, warm-ups on Saturday night were telling as to where each player stood on the depth chart. Quarterback Davis Warren appears to be the starting quarterback, as he warmed up with other first-teamers. Warren took snaps from fall camp riser Dominick Giudice, who appears to have locked down a spot as the team's starting center. Across the offensive line, Michigan lined up Myles Hinton, Josh Priebe, Giudice, Giovanni El-Hadi and Evan Link as presumed starters. Below are live updates of Michigan's 2024 season opener.

Fourth Quarter

End of Q4: Michigan 30, Fresno State 10 3:57: Will Johnson beautifully jumps the route and takes it the distance for an easy 90-yard pick six. Michigan leads, 30-10 after the Dominic Zvada PAT. Michigan 30, Fresno State 3 5:43: Michigan goes on a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Kalel Mullings carried the Wolverines into the red zone, and Davis Warren found Colston Loveland for an 18-yard score. Michigan 23, Fresno State 10 10:06: Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene successfully avoids Michigan's all-out blitz, finds wide receiver Raylen Sharpe for a 17-yard score. Michigan 16, Fresno State 10 12:42: Dominic Zvada hits a 55-yard field goal to extend Michigan's lead to 13 points. Michigan 16, Fresno State 3

Third Quarter

End of Q3: Michigan leads, 13-3 with the ball on its own 48 yard-line. 1:10: Fresno State goes three-and-out, and Semaj Morgan waves for a fair catch and hauls it in at Michigan's 37 yard-line. 1:55: Michigan's drive stalls out. Tommy Doman punts it away, and the Bulldogs take over at their own 14 yard-line. 2:15: Slowly but surely, Michigan is making its way down the field as it rotates between Davis Warren and Alex Orji. A media timeout for an injured Bulldog stops the drive before 2nd and 10. 5:20: Fresno State drives and gets into Michigan territory, but Josaiah Stewart came up with huge back-to-back plays and stopped the Bulldogs' drive. Michigan will take over at its own 9 yard-line after a 42-yard punt. 9:21: Michigan takes 5:32 off the game clock, and the drive ends in a made 53-yard field goal from Dominic Zvada. Michigan 13, Fresno State 3

Second Quarter

End of Q2: Michigan leads by a touchdown. 0:31: Dominic Zvada caps off a Michigan drive that stalled out just before the red zone. The Wolverines' offense is still looking rather suspect so far. Michigan 10, Fresno State 3 2:00: Michigan is driving into Fresno State territory, but the 2-minute timeout stopped play before 2nd and 12 from the 27 yard-line. 7:35: Fresno State is able to move the ball into field goal range, and kicker Dylan Lynch puts the Bulldogs on the board. Michigan 7, Fresno State 3 10:58: Michigan goes three-and-out for the second consecutive drive, and Fresno State will take over at its own 39 yard-line. 12:42: The Bulldogs have yet another ineffective drive, and Michigan takes over at its own 20 yard-line after a punt. 14:09: Michigan goes three-and-out, and Fresno State will take over at its own 39 yard-line.

First Quarter