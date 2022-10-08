Live Updates: Michigan vs. Indiana
Michigan is back on the road this week to face a reeling Indiana program desperate to get back into the win column. The Wolverines have started the season 5-0 and are hoping to avoid a letdown with a potential top-10 showdown against Penn State looming next week.
Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX.
Below are live updates, highlights and scores as the Wolverines take on the Hoosiers.
- 6:54 Q2: Michigan was set up for a short-yardage field goal that ended up being blocked. The score is still level.
- 9:54 Q2: After Eyabi Okie drops what would've been a fantastic interception, the very next play Rod Moore finds the ball right in his lap for an interception in Hoosier territory.
- 12:08 Q2: After a myriad of penalties, including one that called back an IU touchdown, a field goal ties this one up. Michigan 10, Indiana 10
- End of Quarter 1: Michigan 10, Indiana 7
- 1:02 Q1: Michigan's drive stalls and Jake Moody is automatic to give the Wolverines the lead back. Michigan 10, Indiana 7
- An unfortunate break in the action as Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapses on the sideline. He is alert and responsive as he is carted off the field, which is a great sign.
- 4:54 Q1: Indiana fights back. After a flag against the Wolverines extends the Hoosier drive and a fadeaway throw that goes for long yardage, IU takes advantage and caps a 76-yard drive to tie the game. Michigan 7, Indiana 7
- 12:32 Q1: After a 50-yard run by Blake Corum that ends just short of the endzone, Corum punches it in for a one-yard score. His 11th touchdown on the year. Michigan with the emphatic opening score. Michigan 7, Indiana 0
- 15:00 Q1: Michigan will get the ball to begin the game.
Pregame
- Michigan will be without wide receiver Roman Wilson today, who did not make the trip due to an undisclosed injury.
- As M&BR reported earlier in the week, the Wolverines will also be without special teams aces Caden Kolesar and William Wagner, who suffered season-ending injuries against Iowa.
- QBs available this week: J.J. McCarthy, Davis Warren and Alex Orji
- Erick All and Cade McNamara did not make the trip to Bloomington.