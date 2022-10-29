Below is all live news, updates and highlights as the Wolverines take on the Spartans.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Wolverines are looking to reverse a two-game losing streak to the Spartans and will do so at Michigan Stadium under the lights.

Time for all the talk is over, the two-week break between games is finally here and the annual backyard brawl between Michigan and Michigan State is moments away from kickoff.

4:04 4Q: Michigan gets a turnover, MSU was driving deep into Michigan's end and Rod Moore intercepts Peyton Thorne's pass to give the Wolverines the ball around midfield.

12:47 Q4: MSU has trouble with the snap on the punt and coughs the ball up in the Wolverines' redzone. A wild touchdown appears after Blake Corum punches it in for the score. Michigan 29, MSU 7

14:45 Q4: Jake Moody is the MVP. A 54-yard FG puts the Wolverines ahead even further. Single-handedly beating MSU today. Michigan 22, MSU 7

END OF QUARTER 3: Michigan 19, MSU 7

3:58 3Q: It feels as if Jake Moody is bailing out Michigan at this point. Another long drive ends with a short-yardage field goal. Crunch time minutes coming up. Michigan 19, MSU 7

9:15 3Q Another long, clocking-chewing drive ends up with a 39-yard field goal made by Jake Moody. Michigan pushes the lead further. Michigan 16, MSU 7

HALFTIME: Michigan 13, MSU 7

1:08 2Q: As we've seen so many times this year, a long time-consuming drive ends with a chip-shot field goal. The Wolverines failed to get some breathing room with six points. Jake Moody gives the Wolverines a 6-point lead. Michigan 13, MSU 7

7:31 2Q: The passing game to Keon Coleman was working again for MSU. Alas, the Wolverines' defense stood tall again to make a fourth down stop in the red zone. Wolverines get the ball back. Huge stop.

11:58 2Q: Michigan finds its way to the red zone again and, this time, capitalizes on a pitch play to Blake Corum on third and 2. The Wolverines are back in the lead. Michigan 10, MSU 7

End OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 3, MSU 7

:23 1Q: After gift-wrapping an interception that was dropped by Michael Barrett, MSU utilizes two long pass completions to get on the board and to grab the lead. Michigan 3, MSU 7

2:20 1Q: Not the outcome the offense would've liked but points are points. Jake Moody nails a chip-shot field goal to put U-M out in front. Michigan 3, MSU 0

7:01 1Q: Michigan gets a huge response on defense, stopping the Spartans on fourth and 1. A reviewed call has the called first down reversed. U-M gets the ball back around the same spot it turned it over.

9:03 1Q: A promising Michigan drive is stalled thanks to a Cornelius Johnson fumble. Spartans take the ball back around midfield. The self-inflicted wounds the Wolverines wanted to avoid,

15:00 Q1: Michigan wins the toss, will defer to the second half. It's game time in Ann Arbor.