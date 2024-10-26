Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

2nd quarter

2:58: Michigan's defense gets off the field again as it forces a three-and-out. Tyler Morris returns the ensuing punt 12 yards to the Michigan 36, where the Wolverines take over.

5:17: Michigan's next offensive drive stalls arounds midfield when the Wolverines chose to run the ball on 3rd-and-6. MSU has it back on its own 15 after a 35-yard punt.

9:12: After a couple of nice defensive plays by LB Ernest Hausman, Michigan's defense gets a stop. After a 51-yard punt, Wolverines take back over on their own 30.

13:30: Michigan State's defense makes a tackle for loss on a sweep play designed for Donovan Edwards and forces a Tommy Doman punt, which lands at the MSU 10-yard line where the Spartans take back over on offense.

1st quarter

End of the first quarter: Michigan State 7, Michigan 0

0:10: Touchdown Michigan State. Nate Carter powers it in for the Spartans from two yards out on a fourth down play. Michigan State 7, Michigan 0

2:25: Carter breaks a big run play over the right side on a 3rd-and-9 play for a gain of 34 yards to the Michigan 11.

5:23: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening series and gives the ball back to MSU after a 41-yard punt by Tommy Doman to the Spartans' 38-yard line.

6:57: Michigan State's offense moves the ball down to the Michigan 2-yard line, but gets a delay of game penalty on fourth down. Spartans then try a short FG and it's wide right from Jonathan Kim, keeping the score at 0-0.

12:30: Aidan Chiles completes a screen pass to Nate Carter that goes for 26 yards, which takes the ball down to the Michigan 33.

15:00: After a touchback, MSU starts with the ball on its own 25.

Pregame

Michigan has won the coin toss and defers to the second half. MSU will receive the opening kickoff.