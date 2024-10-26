Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

in other news
2nd quarter
2:58: Michigan's defense gets off the field again as it forces a three-and-out. Tyler Morris returns the ensuing punt 12 yards to the Michigan 36, where the Wolverines take over.
5:17: Michigan's next offensive drive stalls arounds midfield when the Wolverines chose to run the ball on 3rd-and-6. MSU has it back on its own 15 after a 35-yard punt.
9:12: After a couple of nice defensive plays by LB Ernest Hausman, Michigan's defense gets a stop. After a 51-yard punt, Wolverines take back over on their own 30.
13:30: Michigan State's defense makes a tackle for loss on a sweep play designed for Donovan Edwards and forces a Tommy Doman punt, which lands at the MSU 10-yard line where the Spartans take back over on offense.
1st quarter
End of the first quarter: Michigan State 7, Michigan 0
0:10: Touchdown Michigan State. Nate Carter powers it in for the Spartans from two yards out on a fourth down play.
Michigan State 7, Michigan 0
2:25: Carter breaks a big run play over the right side on a 3rd-and-9 play for a gain of 34 yards to the Michigan 11.
5:23: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening series and gives the ball back to MSU after a 41-yard punt by Tommy Doman to the Spartans' 38-yard line.
6:57: Michigan State's offense moves the ball down to the Michigan 2-yard line, but gets a delay of game penalty on fourth down. Spartans then try a short FG and it's wide right from Jonathan Kim, keeping the score at 0-0.
12:30: Aidan Chiles completes a screen pass to Nate Carter that goes for 26 yards, which takes the ball down to the Michigan 33.
15:00: After a touchback, MSU starts with the ball on its own 25.
Pregame
Michigan has won the coin toss and defers to the second half. MSU will receive the opening kickoff.
Michigan football (4-3) hosts rival Michigan State under the lights for a 7:40 p.m. kickoff with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.
The Wolverines are looking to snap a two-game losing streak as head coach Sherrone Moore has gone back to Davis Warren at quarterback in hopes he can inflict some sort of life into Michigan's offense.
Michigan will be without top cornerback Will Johnson for the game as he was listed as out on the pregame availability report. The good news for the Wolverines is they are getting left tackle Myles Hinton back for the rivalry game after he missed the contest against Illinois due to injury.
Follow along here for live updates throughout the game as Michigan looks to keep Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor for a third straight year.