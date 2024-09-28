No. 12 Michigan is taking on Minnesota at the Big House in Ann Arbor in the 106th meeting between the two programs. The Wolverines are in search of their 27th straight win in a Big Ten conference game, a steak that dates back to November 2021. Michigan has won 26 of the last 28 games against the Golden Gophers and 43 of the last 47. For Saturday's matchup, the Wolverines are as banged up as they've been in quite some time. Junior tight end Colston Loveland is fully healthy after missing last week's game, but Michigan has a handful of other starters listed as questionable. The statuses of starters Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart, along with key contributors Semaj Morgan and Greg Crippen were all in doubt, but all four players are in full uniform and participating in warm-ups. Stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review for live updates of Michigan's game against Minnesota.

Fourth quarter

End Q4: Michigan wins, 27-24. 1:37: Minnesota keeps clawing its way into the football game. The Golden Gophers score a touchdown with just over a minute and a half remaining in the game to trim the lead to three. Michigan 27, Minnesota 24 4:33: Michigan goes on a 14-play, 58-yard drive and takes 6:32 off the game clock. Dominic Zvada caps off the drive with a 35-yard field goal. Michigan 27, Minnesota 17 11:05: The Golden Gophers quickly capitalize on the electric punt return. It's now a seven-point game. Michigan 24, Minnesota 17 11:52: Michigan goes three-and-out, and Minnesota's Koi Perich returns the punt 60 yards to Michigan's 17 yard-line. 14:01: Minnesota running back Darius Taylor scores Minnesota's first touchdown of the game. Michigan still leads by two touchdowns. Michigan 24, Minnesota 10

Third quarter

End Q3: Michigan takes a three-touchdown lead into the fourth quarter. Minnesota has the ball, 1st down and 10 at Michigan's 26 yard-line. 4:00: Alex Orji's pass intended for Colston Loveland is intercepted. Both Colston Loveland and Donovan Edwards were wide open, but Orji was late with his throw. Minnesota's ball with a chance to trim the lead. 6:05: Minnesota gets two yards on three plays, and it's forced to punt it away to Tyler Morris, who returns it three yards to Michigan's 23 yard-line. 7:36: Dominic Zvada drills a 53-yard field goal to extend Michigan's lead to 21 points. Michigan 24, Minnesota 3 11:03: Minnesota calls a timeout before Michigan attempts its 2nd down play. The Wolverines have the ball at the 50 yard-line.

Second quarter

End Q2: In one of the more wild end-of-half moments you'll ever see, Minnesota converted on a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Michigan takes an 18-point lead into the locker room. Michigan 21, Minnesota 3 2:00: Michigan loses four yards on its drive immediately following the Jyaire Hill interception, and Tommy Doman punts it away. Minnesota takes over at its own 22 yard-line. 3:41: Jyaire Hill makes an incredible interception of Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer on the first play of the drive. Michigan will get the ball back. 3:48: It takes Michigan just one play to find the end zone after the blocked punt. Alex Orji hits Tyler Morris for an 11-yard score. Michigan 21, Minnesota 0 3:57: Minnesota geared up to punt after yet another three-and-out, but Kechaun Bennett blocked the punt, and it was recovered by Christian Boivin at the Minnesota 11 yard-line. 1st and 10 for Michigan. 6:11: After gaining one yard on three plays, Michigan is forced to punt the ball back to Minnesota. The Golden Gophers begin their drive at their own 42 yard-line. 7:46: Michigan begins another offensive possession after forcing another three-and-out. The Wolverines begin their drive at their own 25. 8:59: Just three plays after Zeke Berry forced the fumble of Minnesota's Daniel Jackson, Kalel Mullings found the end zone. Michigan's three-play, 16-yard drive lasted 1:26. The Wolverines now lead by two touchdowns. Michigan 14, Minnesota 0 10:25: Zeke Berry stripped the ball and recovered the fumble, setting up Michigan with 1st and 10 at Minnesota's 16 yard-line. 11:25: Michigan gets one first down, but there still wasn't much happening for the Wolverines on offense. Minnesota takes over at its own 20 yard-line. 12:59: Minnesota has a three-and-out of its own, and they punt it back to Michigan, which takes over at its own 39 yard-line after a Tyler Morris fair catch.

First quarter