Live Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

The Wolverines know what's at stake, they understand how desperately the program needs a victory over the Buckeyes. The time for talking is over, it's time to settle things on the field in front of a national audience.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stage is set. A Michigan win over Ohio State on Saturday means that the Wolverines win the division and will head to the Big Ten Championship game next week. A loss means the regular season is over and the Wolverines will await its bowl game fate.

Fourth quarter

- The Buckeyes are entering the final quarter with a fourth-and-four in the redzone. Can the Wolverines get the stop or will the Buckeyes settle for a field goal?

- Smith-Njigba catches it and picks up the first-down.

- TOUCHDOWN: It's not over yet. TreVeyon Henderson punches it in for the score. It's back to a one-score game for the Wolverines.14 minutes left in the game. Michigan 28, Ohio State 20



- TOUCHDOWN: Michigan with another answer. The Wolverines truck down the field, aided by key OSU penalties to extend the drive. Guess who? Haskins punches it in from the two. Wolverines extending the lead. 9:14 left in the game. Michigan 35, Ohio State 20

- Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton is down injured for the Wolverines. He is walking gingerly to the sidelines under his own power.

- BIG FOURTH DOWN: The Wolverines have the Buckeyes in another fourth-down situation near the redzone. This one could be a game-winning play if the Wolverines can stop OSU. 5:50 left in the game.

- Ohio State picks it up and the Wolverines were also called for pass interference. Ball is on U-M's 15-yard line. Under 5:30 left.

- TOUCHDOWN: On fourth down, OSU throws a pass that's just out of the grasp of Hutchinson. Henderson takes it in for the score. 4:45 left in this one. Michigan 35, Ohio State 27

- It's at the point of the game where Michigan is trying to salt the clock and OSU is killing the last of its timeouts. With the Wolverines dominating on the ground, it seems like a recipe for success for the Wolverines.

- TOUCHDOWN: One play after Haskins hurdled a player on a big run, he punches it in for his fifth touchdown on the day. Time is running out for the Buckeyes. Michigan 42, Ohio State 27



Third quarter

- Ohio State will get the ball back to begin the second half.

- And Michigan's defense gets the stop on the Buckeyes' opening possession. Big response for the defense.

- TOUCHDOWN: Michigan isn't messing around. A 55-yard run by Blake Corum set up a 13-yard Haskins run for the touchdown. A three-play drive in response. 11:50 left in the third. Michigan 21, Ohio State 13

- Michigan continues to have an answer for the Buckeyes. The Wolverines stopped another Buckeyes offensive drive, with Aidan Hutchinson picking up his 12th sack of the season. The Wolverines have a golden opportunity to create some breathing room.

- There's a scrum on the field after an Ohio State player ripped off a Michigan player's helmets. The Buckeyes are melting down a bit and the crowd goes wild.

- TOUCHDOWN: On the very next play, Haskins punches it in for the score. It's here and it's happening. 5:49 left in the quarter. Michigan 28, Ohio State 13

- The Buckeyes aren't going away quietly. OSU is approaching the redzone after a ridiculous catch by Smith-Njigba on third-and-long to convert for the first with less than a minute left in the quarter.

END OF QUARTER: Michigan 28, Ohio State 13

Second quarter

- A couple of traded punts to start the quarter. OSU is starting its second drive of the quarter right around midfield. Big test upcoming for U-M's defense. 10:22 left in the half.

- TOUCHDOWN: Ohio State takes the lead. A nice catch by Garrett Wilson puts the Buckeyes in control. 9:12 left in the half. Michigan 7, Ohio State 10

- Michigan is facing a key fourth-down and 1 on its current drive. With 5:30 left in the half and on the Ohio State's side of the 50, the Wolverines need to have a response to the Buckeyes' touchdown.

- No surprise, the Wolverines convert thanks to Haskins picking up the tough yard needed to extend the drive.

- Michigan refuses to go away. After a beautiful throw by Cade McNamara to Cornelius Johnson to set them up on the goalline, Haskins leaps over the pile to put the Wolverines back in front. 3:51 left in the half. Michigan 14, Ohio State 10

- The clock ticks under two minutes and the Buckeyes are around midfield. OSU gets the ball back in the third quarter. An interesting situation here.

- FIELD GOAL: OSU found its way down the field but the Wolverines' defense stopped OSU. Ruggles hits another chip-shot field goal and the Wolverines should take a one-point lead into the half. Michigan 14, Ohio State 13

HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Ohio State 13

First quarter

- Ohio State wins the toss and defers to the second half. The Wolverines' offense will start this one.

- TOUCHDOWN: Michigan starts out its first possession with a bang. Utilizing the ground game, as it always does, with A.J. Henning taking a reverse for the score. The Wolverines strike first. 10:12 left in the quarter. Michigan 7, Ohio State 0

- Ohio State follows up with the ensuing kickoff by letting it bounce and downed at the Buckeyes' 4-yard line. The very next play, CJ Stroud fumbles the snap. Some early mistakes here.

- TURNOVER: With Michigan driving once again, getting the ball to OSU's 15-yard line, Cade McNamara throws his third interception of the season. A chance to truly seize momentum by the scruff of the neck is gone. 8:44 left in the quarter.

- FIELD GOAL: While it looked like Ohio State was going to march down the field to tie this one up, the Wolverines' defense responded with a stop in the redzone, capped by Aidan Hutchinson's 11th sack of the season. OSU hits the chip-shot field goal. 3:36 left in the quarter. Michigan 7, Ohio State 3

Pregame

- For those interested in uniforms, the Wolverines will be going with the all-blue look against the Buckeyes. Blue jerseys, blue pants.

- U-M running back Blake Corum is in uniform and is participating in warmups. He has been hampered by an ankle injury and is currently making hard cuts during pregame. He did go through warmups last week but did not play against Maryland.

- Safety Brad Hawkins is in pads and warming up, Hawkins left the game early against Maryland with an injury and did not return.

- Snow is starting to fall with around 30 minutes to kickoff. It's a fairly decent snowfall with a breeze. Will be curious to see whether this continues and causes a disruption during the game.