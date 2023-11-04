4:30 Q4: This is likely the last drive that we'll see the starters in for this one and it's capped off by two big passing plays, which set up Donovan Edwards for a one-yard touchdown run. Michigan 41, Purdue 6

13:03 Q4: Purdue goes three-and-out for the sixth time tonight. Michigan takes over at its own 39-yard line.

14:18 Q4: Blake Corum punches in his third touchdown of the game, and Michigan is running away with this one. Tuner connects on the PAT, and the Wolverines have a big lead. Michigan 34, Purdue 6

End Q3: Michigan is rolling now, and this game is all but over. The Wolverines have the ball at the Purdue six-yard line, and they're threatening to score again.

2:06 Q3: Jake Thaw returns Purdue's punt 32 yards, and the Wolverines have the ball in Boilermaker territory.

3:12 Q3: Semaj Morgan takes an end around to the house on a 44-yard touchdown run. James Turner connects on the PAT and Michigan finally has a spark. Michigan 27, Purdue 6

5:16 Q3: Purdue can't do anything on offense once again, and it's turning into a punt fest here at the Big House. Michigan will regain possession at its own 38-yard line.

8:59 Q3: Another three-and-out for Michigan, and suddenly the Wolverine offense is looking awfully pedestrian. Purdue now has the ball at its own five-yard line.

9:59 Q3: Purdue goes three-and-out, and Michigan takes over at its own 45-yard line.

11:18 Q3: Michigan puts together a six-play, 19-yard drive, but it stalls out and the Wolverines are forced to punt. It'll be Purdue's ball at its own 12-yard line.

End Q2: Michigan played a sloppy second quarter, and Purdue has come within two touchdowns. The Wolverines will begin the second half with the ball.

0:29 Q2: With another gift of good field position, Purdue capitalizes with another field goal. Michigan 20, Purdue 6

2:17 Q2: Michigan turns the ball over on downs after Kalel Mullings' 4th and 1 carry came up short of the line to gain. Purdue takes over at Michigan's 35-yard line.

3:52 Q2: Will Johnson nearly had his second interception of the game, but Rod Moore barely tipped the ball before it reached Johnson's hands in the end zone. Purdue kicker Ben Freehill connects on a 32-yard field goal to get the Boilermakers on the board. Michigan 20, Purdue 3

5:12 Q2: A miscue on special teams gives the ball back to Purdue. The punt hit the back of Quinten Johnson, and Purdue recovered.

7:10 Q2: Michigan drives deep into Purdue territory, but ultimately comes up short of another touchdown. James Turner puts a 31-yard field goal through the uprights to finish off the drive. Michigan 20, Purdue 0

11:43 Q2: Purdue's drive stalls, and with a punt that goes into the end zone, Michigan takes over at the 20-yard line.

12:40 Q2: Purdue faced a 3rd and 5, but Hudson Card found Mershawn Rice for a 43-yard pass. The Boilermakers have 1st and 10 from Michigan's 42-yard line after the media timeout.

14:01 Q2: Michigan's drive stalls out near the 50-yard line, and Tommy Doman punts it to the Boilermakers. They take over at their own 10-yard line.

End Q1: Michigan out gained Purdue in yards, 169-23. J.J. McCarthy is 7-9 for 106 yards and a 176.7 passer rating. It'll be 1st and 10 for Michigan from its own 46-yard line after the timeout.

2:29 Q1: Purdue once again goes three-and-out. No return from Tyler Morris on this punt. Michigan takes over from its own 26-yard line.

4:20 Q1: Michigan can't gain any yards on its drive, but James Turner kicks a 30-yard field goal to put Michigan up by 17. Michigan 17, Purdue 0

5:54 Q1: Will Johnson intercepts Hudson Card, and he returns it 26 yards. Michigan takes over at Purdue's 12-yard line.

6:05 Q1: Blake Corum caps off a seven-play, 67-yard touchdown drive with his 15th rushing touchdown of the year. James Turner connects on the PAT. Michigan 14, Purdue 0

9:19 Q1: Purdue goes three-and-out and punts it back to Michigan. Tyler Morris corrals the fair catch, and it's 1st and 10 Michigan from its own 33-yard line.

10:30 Q1: J.J. McCarthy throws passes of 20 yards and 37 yards as Michigan marches right down the field on the Purdue defense. Blake Corum finishes off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Michigan 7, Purdue 0

13:33 Q1: Purdue gains a first down on the first play from scrimmage, but Michigan shuts it down from there. Tyler Morris returns the Purdue punt for one yard.