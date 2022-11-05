Michigan is back on the road this week as it traveled to Piscataway to take on Rutgers under the lights. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Below are all live updates, scores and highlights from Saturday's game.

HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Rutgers 17 - :00 2Q: Michigan is totally out of sync in all facets of the game. Michigan gets into field goal range and Jake Moody misses another 50-yard field goal. Scarlet Knights take a lead into the half and will get the ball. Michigan 14, Rutgers 17 - 1:44 2Q: Rutgers drives right down the field on that missed field goal and gets the lead before halftime. Wolverines have a shot to put points up before the half. Michigan 14, Rutgers 17 - 4:42 2Q: Michigan's running game hasn't been very effective and the Wolverines' drive stalls. Jake Moody misses a 50-yard FG and the score stays the same. Michigan 14, Rutgers 10 - 13:35 2Q: A Rutgers drive that looked like it had promise is stopped in the red zone. Scarlet Knights notch a field goal to draw the game closer. Michigan 14, Rutgers 10 END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 14, Rutgers 7

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ic3YiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeHRyYSBlZmZvcnQg8J+UkSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v a3VndzBxZGVITSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t1Z3cwcWRlSE08L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE1ODkwNDk5MzQzODQ2MTk1MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

- 1:46 Q1: Michigan was fortunate to punch one in. Another fourth down on the goal line and J.J. McCarthy needed a push to get it in for the score. Michigan 14, Rutgers 7 - 5:02 1Q: Some more weirdness. Rutgers tries to kick a little onside kick after getting some momentum back. Michigan recovers, fortunately, and gets the ball around midfield. - 5:04 1Q: Rutgers gets a punt block that trickles all the way into the endzone for the score. Sudden change after the Wolverines went three-and-out. Michigan 7, Rutgers 7

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdXNoaW5nIFREIDHvuI/ig6M177iP4oOjIG9uIHRoZSB5ZWFyIGZv ciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JsYWtlX2NvcnVtP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBibGFrZV9jb3J1bTwvYT4hIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GV3d0ZEJoOU1RIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRld3 dGRCaDlNUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVN aWNoRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1p Y2hGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTA0MzcwNzI5ODYxMTIwMD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

- 8:47 1Q: After a 33-yard touchdown run for Blake Corum called back, the Wolverines faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Corum gets his touchdown with the Wolverines on the boards. Michigan 7, Rutgers 0. - 15:00 Q1: Michigan will get the ball to start this one.

Pregame