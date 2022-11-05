Live Updates: Michigan vs. Rutgers
Michigan is back on the road this week as it traveled to Piscataway to take on Rutgers under the lights.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Below are all live updates, scores and highlights from Saturday's game.
HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Rutgers 17
- :00 2Q: Michigan is totally out of sync in all facets of the game. Michigan gets into field goal range and Jake Moody misses another 50-yard field goal. Scarlet Knights take a lead into the half and will get the ball. Michigan 14, Rutgers 17
- 1:44 2Q: Rutgers drives right down the field on that missed field goal and gets the lead before halftime. Wolverines have a shot to put points up before the half. Michigan 14, Rutgers 17
- 4:42 2Q: Michigan's running game hasn't been very effective and the Wolverines' drive stalls. Jake Moody misses a 50-yard FG and the score stays the same. Michigan 14, Rutgers 10
- 13:35 2Q: A Rutgers drive that looked like it had promise is stopped in the red zone. Scarlet Knights notch a field goal to draw the game closer. Michigan 14, Rutgers 10
END OF QUARTER 1: Michigan 14, Rutgers 7
- 1:46 Q1: Michigan was fortunate to punch one in. Another fourth down on the goal line and J.J. McCarthy needed a push to get it in for the score. Michigan 14, Rutgers 7
- 5:02 1Q: Some more weirdness. Rutgers tries to kick a little onside kick after getting some momentum back. Michigan recovers, fortunately, and gets the ball around midfield.
- 5:04 1Q: Rutgers gets a punt block that trickles all the way into the endzone for the score. Sudden change after the Wolverines went three-and-out. Michigan 7, Rutgers 7
- 8:47 1Q: After a 33-yard touchdown run for Blake Corum called back, the Wolverines faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Corum gets his touchdown with the Wolverines on the boards. Michigan 7, Rutgers 0.
- 15:00 Q1: Michigan will get the ball to start this one.
Pregame
- On a day when the weather was a factor in the conference, the conditions for this one will be perfect. 70 degrees, clear skies and 6 miles per hour winds. Weather will not be a factor in Michigan's plans.
- Michigan will be without a handful of players for this one as Jaylen Harrell, Ryan Hayes, Kalel Mullings, Makari Paige and Roman Wilson all did not make the trip.
- OL Jeff Persi will get the first start of his career at left tackle in place of the injured Hayes.