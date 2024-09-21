Live updates: Michigan vs. USC

Third quarter

3:48: Woody Marks takes a run up the middle and goes for 65 yards to the Michigan 2-yard line

5:26: Touchdown Michigan. Will Johnson jumps a Miller Moss pass to the left side for a pick-six. The extra point was blocked. Michigan 20, USC 10

6:58: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening series of the second half after Orji is sacked. USC's offense takes back over at its own 34 after a Doman punt.

9:10: Touchdown USC. Moss finds Duce Robinson in the back of the endzone on a third down play from nine yards out. Michigan 14, USC 10

12:58: After a Moss completion to Kyron Hudson on a third down, Jyaire Hill makes a nice play on a short pass for a tackle for loss. Tight end Lake McRee was injured on the play and walks off the field under his own power.

15:00: USC opens the second half on its own 25 after a touchback

Second quarter

Halftime: Kenneth Grant comes up with a sack on the last play of the first half. Michigan 14, USC 3

0:13: The Trojans have drive the ball to the Michigan 39-yard line and have used their final timeout of the half.

4:16: USC converts on a field goal from 29-yards out from Michael Lantz after Michigan gets a stop in the redzone. One big play from Moss to receiver Zechariah Branch set the Trojans up deep in UM territory. Michigan 14, USC 3

7:14 Touchdown Michigan. Donovan Edwards finds a crease and takes it 41 yards to the house on a run play. Michigan 14, USC 0

10:47: Wolverines defense gets off the field after Zeke Berry knocks a Miller Moss pass attempt away on third-and-long. Michigan has the ball back at its own 20 to start its next drive.

12:07: A Michigan drive stalls around midfield and the Trojans will take over at their own 13 after a Doman punt.

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Michigan 7, USC 0

1:00: Michigan's defense comes up with a big 3rd-and-1 stop and forces a USC punt. Mason Graham shed his block to make the play. Michigan takes back over at its own 25 after a 41-yard punt.

3:10: Touchdown Michigan. Kalel Mullings finds a hole and take it in on a run from 53 yards out. Michigan 7, USC 0

4:50: The Wolverines defense forces their second straight three-and-out, highlighted by a Joisiah Stewart sack on second down. After a 12-yard Morgan punt return, Michigan takes back over on its own 37.

6:37: Wolverines go three-and-out on offense after a USC stop on third down, where Alex Orji completed a crossing route to Fred Moore short of the sticks. Trojans get the ball back at their own 20 after Doman punts the ball into the endzone.

8:31: Michigan's defense forces a three-and-out and forces a USC punt. Semaj Morgan returns the ball 18-yards into USC territory, but a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Brandyn Hillman gives UM the ball on first down on its own 42.

10:18: Michigan ifs forced to punt after gaining one first down on the drive and failing on a 3rd-and-8. After a nice Tommy Doman angled punt, Trojans take over at their own 6-yard line.

15:00: The opening kickoff sails into the endzone for a touchback, where the Wolverines will take over at their own 25.

Pregame: USC won the toss and deferred to the second half. Michigan will receive the opening kickoff.