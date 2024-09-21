Live updates: Michigan vs. USC

Third quarter
3:48: Woody Marks takes a run up the middle and goes for 65 yards to the Michigan 2-yard line
5:26: Touchdown Michigan. Will Johnson jumps a Miller Moss pass to the left side for a pick-six. The extra point was blocked.
Michigan 20, USC 10
6:58: Michigan goes three-and-out on its opening series of the second half after Orji is sacked. USC's offense takes back over at its own 34 after a Doman punt.
9:10: Touchdown USC. Moss finds Duce Robinson in the back of the endzone on a third down play from nine yards out.
Michigan 14, USC 10
12:58: After a Moss completion to Kyron Hudson on a third down, Jyaire Hill makes a nice play on a short pass for a tackle for loss. Tight end Lake McRee was injured on the play and walks off the field under his own power.
15:00: USC opens the second half on its own 25 after a touchback
Second quarter
Halftime: Kenneth Grant comes up with a sack on the last play of the first half.
Michigan 14, USC 3
0:13: The Trojans have drive the ball to the Michigan 39-yard line and have used their final timeout of the half.
4:16: USC converts on a field goal from 29-yards out from Michael Lantz after Michigan gets a stop in the redzone. One big play from Moss to receiver Zechariah Branch set the Trojans up deep in UM territory.
Michigan 14, USC 3
7:14 Touchdown Michigan. Donovan Edwards finds a crease and takes it 41 yards to the house on a run play.
Michigan 14, USC 0
10:47: Wolverines defense gets off the field after Zeke Berry knocks a Miller Moss pass attempt away on third-and-long. Michigan has the ball back at its own 20 to start its next drive.
12:07: A Michigan drive stalls around midfield and the Trojans will take over at their own 13 after a Doman punt.
First quarter
End of the first quarter: Michigan 7, USC 0
1:00: Michigan's defense comes up with a big 3rd-and-1 stop and forces a USC punt. Mason Graham shed his block to make the play. Michigan takes back over at its own 25 after a 41-yard punt.
3:10: Touchdown Michigan. Kalel Mullings finds a hole and take it in on a run from 53 yards out.
Michigan 7, USC 0
4:50: The Wolverines defense forces their second straight three-and-out, highlighted by a Joisiah Stewart sack on second down. After a 12-yard Morgan punt return, Michigan takes back over on its own 37.
6:37: Wolverines go three-and-out on offense after a USC stop on third down, where Alex Orji completed a crossing route to Fred Moore short of the sticks. Trojans get the ball back at their own 20 after Doman punts the ball into the endzone.
8:31: Michigan's defense forces a three-and-out and forces a USC punt. Semaj Morgan returns the ball 18-yards into USC territory, but a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Brandyn Hillman gives UM the ball on first down on its own 42.
10:18: Michigan ifs forced to punt after gaining one first down on the drive and failing on a 3rd-and-8. After a nice Tommy Doman angled punt, Trojans take over at their own 6-yard line.
15:00: The opening kickoff sails into the endzone for a touchback, where the Wolverines will take over at their own 25.
Pregame: USC won the toss and deferred to the second half. Michigan will receive the opening kickoff.
No. 18 Michigan football (2-1) hosts the No. 11 USC Trojans (2-0) at the Big House with a 3:40 p.m. EST kickoff in what is both team's Big Ten openers.
If the Wolverines plan to get off on the right foot in conference play, they will have to do it without their star tight end Colston Loveland, who will miss the game against the Trojans due to injury.
