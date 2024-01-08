4:04 Q1: The Huskies are driving deep into Michigan territory, but they take a timeout before a big 3rd and goal from the eight-yard line.

7:00 Q1: Washington calls a timeout before it faces 2nd and 10 from Michigan's 42-yard line.

10:57 Q1: Donovan Edwards scores a touchdown from 41 yards out to put Michigan ahead early. James Turner makes the extra point. Michigan 7, Washington 0

14:56 Q1: Semaj Morgan returns the punt to Michigan's 16-yard line.

Washington wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Michigan will start with the ball.