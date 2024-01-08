



13:28 Q2: Michigan can't convert on 3rd and 4, and it's forced to kick a 31-yard field goal. James Turner puts it through the uprights, and the Wolverines lead by two touchdowns. Michigan 17, Washington 3

13:35 Q2: Michigan calls a timeout before it faces 3rd and 4 from the Washington 14-yard line.

End of Q1: Blake Corum breaks open a 59-yard run on the last play of the first quarter after a Washington three-and-out, and Michigan is on the verge of busting this one open early.

2:23 Q1: Donovan Edwards bursts another long run, and Michigan is now up by 11 points thanks to a James Turner PAT. Michigan 14, Washington 3

3:56 Q1: Washington can't convert on its 3rd and goal from the eight-yard line, and it's forced to kick a field goal. Grady Gross sneak the ball inside the right upright, and the Huskies are on the board. Michigan 7, Washington 3

4:04 Q1: The Huskies are driving deep into Michigan territory, but they take a timeout before a big 3rd and goal from the eight-yard line.

7:00 Q1: Washington calls a timeout before it faces 2nd and 10 from Michigan's 42-yard line.

10:57 Q1: Donovan Edwards scores a touchdown from 41 yards out to put Michigan ahead early. James Turner makes the extra point. Michigan 7, Washington 0

14:56 Q1: Semaj Morgan returns the punt to Michigan's 16-yard line.

Washington wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Michigan will start with the ball.